A sentence hearing has been delayed for a Fort St. John veterinarian facing charges of sexual assault, unlawfully recording intimate images, and voyeurism.
The matter will be sent to a judicial case manager on July 27 to set a new date for sentencing.
Testimony was given against Justin Sewell in Fort St. John Provincial Court last week, with defence initiating adjournment on July 13. The matter had been expected to conclude.
It’s alleged the offences took place in Charlie Lake in 2007, over a decade and a half ago. Sewell pled guilty to the offences last November.
Details from the hearing are under a publication ban to protect victims and witnesses from being identified.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca