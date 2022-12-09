PERTH COUNTY – At the inaugural Dec. 1 meeting of Perth County council, a new warden was appointed for the coming term.
Previously, only Councillor and North Perth Mayor Todd Kasenberg had expressed interest in the position, with Perth East Mayor Rhonda Ehgoetz explaining that she needed more time to think about it.
But when the time came for councillors to express their intention for warden on Dec. 1, Ehgoetz threw her hat in the ring at the last minute. After both warden candidates spoke and explained what they could bring to the position, a vote took place with all members residing on Perth County council.
After a nail-biting vote, Ehgoetz came out on top and was elected as Perth County Warden for 2022-23. This will be the Perth East mayor’s first term as warden. She has served in politics for 22 years and has spent 12 years on county council. The past three terms she served as deputy warden alongside previous warden, Jim Aitcheson.
“I look forward to working as a team alongside staff to continue progress towards a new Official Plan, updated Strategic Plan, and the ongoing construction on the county’s courthouse campus,” said Ehgoetz. “It remains my main goal to continue making Perth County a great place to live, work, and play.”
Additionally, the role of deputy warden was acclaimed by Deputy Mayor for North Perth, Doug Kellum.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to be deputy warden. This will bring a new facet to my role on county council,” said Kellum.
“I look forward to working alongside Warden Ehgoetz and staff for the upcoming term.”