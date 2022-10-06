Mono’s rolling hills have yielded a deep connection to family and the surroundings for Frank Flood.
Flood, a candidate in the Oct. 24 municipal election, brought his growing family to 10 acres of land in Mono, set against the backdrop of the Niagara Escarpment.
He said cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and organic gardening has deepened a bond with the land and, indeed, Mono.
Flood worked 40 years as an airline pilot.
“The last 21 years as a captain and my role as a flight technical pilot has exercised my critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” he said.
Among the issues facing Mono, in Flood’s mind, is whether or not the municipal budget process would benefit from more public input.
Council should review funding of community service clubs to ensure all residents are getting value for their tax dollars.
The availability of affordable housing is an issue all across Ontario, and it’s no different in Mono. Flood suggested the town’s permitting process for construction may need to be revisited.
There are some basic questions of municipal infrastructure Flood would like to have addressed. The town needs a plan as to which roads are to be paved and which thoroughfares are to remain with a gravel surface.
Further to roads, Flood said residents have been contending with noise and bothersome dust from gravel roads. And he asked what can be done to reduce speeding and reckless driving on local roads and highways.
It’s important to undertake initiatives and projects to make Mono safer for residents and visitors.
“Most importantly, what are your concerns for the town?” he said.
