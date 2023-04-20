The Wildlife festival, hosted by YYC Nature Education Centre and Cobbs Adventure Park, is returning to Strathmore for a second year running.
Event promoter, Jason Clevett, explained the show travels around western Canada with exhibits to connect people to animals they may not normally get an opportunity to see up close or interact with.
The exhibits themselves have lots of cool facts and things to see and, and we have bio facts and it’s very hands-on,” he explained. “You can pet the wallabies, you can pet the porcupines after the reptile show, you can pet the snake and the lizard.”
The festival has existed for roughly eight years and was previously operated by Little Ray’s Nature Centre, based in Ottawa. Clevett was asked to take over presenting the show in order for the animals to not be required to travel back and forth across the country.
Making their debut appearance in Strathmore last year, Clevett said the show was exceptionally well received, which encouraged him and the team to make another appearance this year.
“Families are a big part of why we do it. We know in these audiences are our future veterinarians, future biologists, people who are going to continue to work in agriculture and with animals,” he said. “Wildlife festivals are one of the things that spark that lifelong love and passion for especially exotics. That is a big deal, and it is not just for kids; adults enjoy it too.”
This year, in addition to the weekend shows, the Wildlife Festival will be hosting an adults only night on its Friday in town for folks who want to enjoy the exhibit without the kids around.
Clevett added many of the animals on exhibit are rescues, and education about not only the species, but responsible pet ownership plays a large role in their messaging.
“We are trying to reduce the need to rescue animals and the number of unwanted pets out there. It is a big part of (the event) that adults hear and acknowledge responsible pet ownership. This is not just for their eight-year-old’s hamster or gecko,” he said. “We talk a lot about ecotourism… Our sloths were born in Florida and they have no concept of what the wild is, but sloths are the number two most trafficked animal on earth, and it is for tourism or as pets.”
More information regarding the show, as well as ticket purchase, is available online via the Wildlife Festival website, as well as through Cobbs Adventure Park or the YYC Nature Centre. The show will be hosted at the Strathmore Civic Centre on April 21-23.