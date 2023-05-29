Chatham-Kent Public Health released its final COVID-19 surveillance report last Wednesday as it is pausing its bi-weekly statistics with virus activity continuing to decline locally and globally.
Public Health reported 23 confirmed new cases for the two weeks of May 7-20, raising the accumulative total to 11,622 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
There were no deaths as the toll remains at 104, including 10 so far in 2023.
The two outbreaks that were reported at the Park Place retirement home in Dresden on May 1 and an unnamed group home on May 9 were cleared on May 15 and 18, respectively.
Chatham-Kent’s seven-day average positivity rate was 11.1% compared to 7.9% provincially.
Public Health provided daily surveillance reports, Monday to Friday, from the start of the pandemic until mid-February 2022 when it switched to three days a week, and then changed to weekly updates on Wednesdays on April 30, 2022. Public Health provided two bi-weekly reports in May, including last Wednesday’s final one.
Laura Zettler, Public Health Epidemiologist, said as COVID activity has decreased and become more normalized, there is a need to further integrate respiratory virus surveillance and reporting in the province and at a local level.
“We are only scaling back our public-facing reporting and we will continue to conduct case management, surveillance and reporting to the Ministry according to provincial guidance,” said Zettler, a Ridgetown native.
Zettler said that in response to recent changes in case management and testing guidance, data entry requirements for health units have been reduced. Public Health’s priority for surveillance continues to be identifying severe outcomes and reducing transmission in high-risk congregate settings.
“Therefore, ongoing reporting of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases is only one piece of respiratory virus activity,” Zettler said. “We will be adjusting our approach towards integrated respiratory and outbreak surveillance reporting as the next respiratory virus season ramps up in the fall of 2023.”
The Health Unit is planning to phase into a regular update to highlight ongoing trends in respiratory activity, including COVID and influenza.
COVID-19 data for Chatham-Kent will continue to be available through Public Health Ontario’s interactive COVID-19 data tool, including case counts by hospitalizations and deaths, vaccine uptake by age, sex, and public health unit, outbreaks, and more. This tool is updated every Friday with data reported by public health units to the province.
Zettler said that many health units have already shifted COVID reporting into ongoing respiratory surveillance and some have stopped or reduced frequency of COVID-specific reporting.
“Typically, respiratory surveillance follows a seasonal pattern, with more detailed and regular reporting from September to May,” she said. “The province has also started to integrate and reduce frequency of reporting.”
In April, Public Health Ontario merged the COVID-19 weekly epidemiological summary into their Respiratory Virus Overview epidemiological summary in order to consolidate information on respiratory virus activity into one report, which is updated bi-weekly.
Public Health will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines at its Clinic Services in the W.I.S.H. Centre and pop-up clinics around the municipality into the summer and fall as the June schedule will be posted online at www.getyourshotck.ca