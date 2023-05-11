Drivers can expect delays for the next four to six weeks around the QEW-Glendale interchange.
Construction for milling and paving will be taking place from the Garden City Skyway to Highway 405.
Two of the three lanes on the QEW will be closed nightly in both directions.
When work is being done around the QEW/Glendale exit, the on- and off-ramps may need to be closed.
Road closures will periodically be needed on Hwy. 405 Toronto-bound at Stanley Avenue and Hwy. 405 Niagara-bound.
More information can be found at Qew-glendale-interchange.ca/.