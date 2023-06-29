Nunavut RCMP are investigating a fire that damaged a house and shed in Kugluktuk early Tuesday.
In an emailed statement, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Pauline Melanson confirmed details of the fire but did not say whether anyone was hurt or where in the community it happened.
“Kugluktuk RCMP were called to a shed fire at about 1:15 a.m.,” she said. “When the police arrived on scene, the Kugluktuk Fire Department was on scene and extinguishing the fire. The fire had spread to the house.”
Melanson confirmed police are investigating.
Nunatsiaq News could not reach municipal officials, including fire Chief Gordon Kokak, on Tuesday. A receptionist at the hamlet office later said no one there was able to comment on the fire.
Kugluktuk Mayor Simon Kuliktana said in a Facebook message late Tuesday he had been travelling all day.
A post Friday on the hamlet of Kugluktuk’s Facebook page indicated there have been recent events of “mischief” and property damage in the community, including a recent fire at the dock area.
It asked community members to alert RCMP of any incidents.