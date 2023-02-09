Chances are very good that people much prefer to hear about avalanches than to be trapped in them.
That, and for the obvious public service aspect about the natural hazard, makes for a compelling reason to attend the Avalanche Awareness Story Night at the Jasper-Yellowhead Museum at the start of next week.
“It'll be more storytelling-based, less the ins and outs of snow science and avalanche protocols,” said Sarah Ray, event organizer from the Association of Jasper Climbers.
The event is a group effort with help from speakers from both Jasper National Park’s visitor safety team and Marmot Basin safety operations as well.
“They've both got so much experience in their respective fields, so it should be pretty interesting,” Ray said.
Kevin Gedling, partnering and engagement officer with Parks Canada, emphasized that avalanche awareness was everyone’s business in mountain parks such as Jasper.
“Both long-time locals and first-time winter recreationalists should take time to freshen up their knowledge annually, to hone their skills and consider avalanche terrain and hazards they face before setting out,” Gedling said.
“We’re happy to team up with the Jasper-Yellowhead Museum, Marmot Basin and the Association of Jasper Climbers in providing another opportunity for Jasper residents and visitors to learn through the sharing of storytelling experiences.”
The event started last year as a storytelling series between the Association of Jasper Climbers and the Jasper-Yellowhead Historical Society. The original idea was to get people to share stories about their histories of mountaineering and climbing in Jasper but with the added incentive of making sure that people stay on their toes when they’re out skiing, climbing or hiking in the backcountry.
“These histories are so rich and vibrant,” Ray said. “The idea was that if we don't act soon, we're going to lose these histories, these stories, these people, unfortunately. It was kind of like now or never.”
Last year, the five events were held once a month over the winter to sell-out success. It was a great mix of young climbers who are new to mountaineering along with older, more experienced outdoor enthusiasts.
This is the second event of the 2022/23 season, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect, what with Parks Canada’s avalanche control work on the Icefields Parkway this week.
Jasper National Park visitor safety supervisor Deryl Kelly and Marmot Basin’s safety operations manager Kerry Macdonald will both join Gedling to share stories.
The two seasoned avalanche experts in Jasper will reflect on avalanche awareness and training through the lens of their own stories and career experiences.
The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 13 at the museum in one of their downstairs rooms. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and speakers will begin at 7 p.m. with a Q&A to follow. Admission is free but seating is limited.
People can RSVP by calling 780-852-3013 or via email to exhibits@jaspermuseum.org. Donations are recommended with all proceeds going to Jasper Crisis Services.