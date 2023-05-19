The Beer Store is hosting the return of the Returns for Leukemia Bottle Drive this Saturday during its regular 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hours at its Erie St. S. location.
It is the first in-person bottle drive for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC) since 2019.
The Beer Store’s 12-year run hosting the bottle drive at all of its outlets in Ontario was put on hold from 2020-22 because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Ridgetown outlet continued to process in-store donations over the last three years to raise funds for the LLSC.
But the ‘live’ bottle drive returns this Saturday as Beer Store employees are looking forward to the town’s support.
“Ridgetown has always supported us tremendously. They’ve been amazing,” said Beer Store employee Aimee Breault.
There will be prize giveaways, activities, vendors, a bake sale, and a delicious barbecue menu for customers as they drop off empty cans and bottles for the collection.
Beer Store employees will be cooking up pulled pork, sausages, hot dogs and hamburgers – as well as cold pop and water – with proceeds also going to the Returns for Leukemia Bottle Drive.
A traffic coordinator will assist with the parking lot flow.
One hundred percent of the deposit refunds from empty beer, wine and spirit containers will be donated directly to the LLSC, which will be used for research into blood cancers and support for blood cancer patients and their families.
The event is co-hosted by the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 12R24 and The Beer Store to help find a cure for leukemia, the number one disease killer of children in Canada.
If 560 empty cases of beer are donated to each of the 449 stores, they should meet their goal of 250,000 cases and be able to contribute even more money than the $1,652,012.24 that was raised in the last bottle drive in 2019.
Thanks to the community’s generosity, the Ridgetown Beer Store raised nearly $10,000 in 2019.
“Ridgetown is up for this challenge and is sure the generous customers will help them reach this goal,” Breault said. “Our team has organized what promises to be a fun and food-filled day for Saturday.”
Any manner of donation will be gratefully accepted, with tax receipts available for $25 and up.
If you wish to volunteer or need assistance transporting donated empties, please call the store in advance at 519-674-3363.
So gather up those empties, support leukemia research and stay for the food and fun.