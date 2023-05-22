"We know that Milton residents love living in our welcoming neighbourhoods and want to be good neighbours. We want residents, new and old, to understand how the Town works and to know how they can be good neighbours," said Gord Krantz, Mayor of Milton, as the Town launches Be a Good Neighbour" campaign.
The Town has initiated the campaign to educate its residents about common by-law concerns, including noise, parking, litter, and property standards. The "Be a Good Neighbour" campaign seeks to promote friendly and seasonal tips so that residents can familiarize themselves with the by-laws and avoid reporting or enforcement issues due to misunderstandings.
The campaign's initial focus is on seasonal by-law concerns, such as long grass and weeds, pet waste, driveway extensions, on-street parking, and calling the Town before building or renovating. Milton residents can expect to see reminders and tips about being a good neighbour across the Town's web pages, social media platforms, and digital signs.
The campaign will also feature a friendly 'door-hanger' that by-law staff can use to notify residents who may need to be made aware of the Town's by-laws. The door-hanger has been translated to address language barriers and promote inclusivity.
"The Town of Milton's by-laws help ensure a safe, quiet and pleasant environment for residents in our community. We hope this campaign helps increase awareness of our by-laws, as we strive to maintain positive relationships with all residents," Meaghen Reid, Director, Legislative and Legal Services/Town Clerk, Town of Milton.