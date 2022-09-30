Rotiwennakéhte elementary school has been closed since Tuesday after COVID-19 swept through the staff.
“We were unable to effectively cover all of the classes, but it was more of a proactive decision for the safety of the kids, the staff, and the community, and we decided to close,” said Kanesatake Education Center’s (KEC) director of education, Scott Traylen.
On Monday, the school’s entire staff of about 10 people attended a meeting. By Tuesday morning, half had tested positive for COVID-19, with two others reporting symptoms despite negative tests.
Mohawk Council of Kanesatake chief Denise David, who leads the education portfolio, said the safety of the community’s children was taken into account in the decision.
In total, the closure caused three missed instructional days for the school’s approximately 75 students, who range from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.
The school was already set to be closed on Friday, September 30, in recognition of Orange Shirt Day.
Traylen said that in the future, Chromebooks could be distributed to families to enact online learning during similar closures, but that this three-day closure was too much on short notice. The school has movable pedagogical days later this year that could be reclaimed as instructional days, if necessary, he said.
Despite the COVID-19 outbreak among staff at the school, Traylen believes it is in the best interests of students to continue learning in person.
“We want to ensure that in-school instruction continues,” he said. “Online was extremely difficult for students at the elementary level and for special needs kids, so it’s critical that we maintain in-school instruction.”
Currently, there are few precautions being taken at school. Students are not required to wear a mask unless their family member has tested positive for COVID-19, and while desks are still distanced in some classrooms, the school’s children are together in the playground at lunchtime.
If COVID-19 outbreaks were to become a bigger impediment, it could create the need to reintroduce some regulations on a case-by-case basis, said Traylen.
“I think we’re not out of the woods yet. We’ll just leave it at that,” he said. “I don’t think COVID is going away. And it’s not going to go away anytime soon. And we’re just going to have to be able to respond the best we can given the situation that’s presented.”
Elaine Daye, a volunteer whose grandchild attends the school, believes teachers are doing their best under difficult circumstances.
“The school is massively understaffed, hence the reason I have volunteered,” she said.
Traylen acknowledged the school did not have enough substitute teachers to cover the absences.
Daye hopes KEC will hire more staff to prevent such closures in the future.
“It’s a terrible shame that they had to close because of COVID,” Daye said. “The children have already lost so much time.”