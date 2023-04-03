The cost of not establishing a health and well-being service on Gabriola is too high, say members of Gabriola’s volunteer health and wellness collaborative.
A feasibility report on whether the Regional District of Nanaimo should establish a health and wellness service for Gabriola recommends hiring a part-time coordinator. Written by Urban Matters in December 2022, it developed out of a process that included two workshops with stakeholder organizations on Gabriola last spring and a background review on health and wellbeing needs of residents, which included using data collected through the Gabriola Health and Wellness Collaborative's 2020 health report.
In February, the RDN board approved adding the establishment of a community health and well-being service for Gabriola Island into the 2023 staff work plan. Establishment of a service will be the subject of an alternative approval process planned for later this year.
Multiple agencies including the RDN, Islands Trust and school district along with 67 non-profits, networks, co-ops and community groups on Gabriola create a “complicated layering of governance and service provision responsibilities,” the feasibility report says. No entity is responsible for coordinating, a function taken on by volunteers up until now, primarily through the Gabriola Health and Wellness Collaborative (GHWC). A coordinator, whether part-time or full-time, would take on and expand upon work currently being done by those volunteers.
Established in 2016 on the heels of a mental health action group made up of health care providers, including Dr. Tracey Thorne, other groups began coordinating together on other health-related challenges facing residents.
The collaborative, which has no ongoing funding, meets monthly and has 50 members spanning sectors from social, health, economic, environment, agriculture, education, faith, arts and culture; to public safety, recreation, transportation, housing and local government.
Work has included the Gabriola Talks Health and Wellness initiative, coordination of a multi-partner COVID-19 response as well reports like the Gabriola Beyond Recovery and 2020 Gabriola Health.
Between just 16 organizations in the collaborative, volunteers have put in 97,500 hours each year, according to GHWC members Dyan Dunsmoor Farley and Nancy Hetherington Peirce.
“Sustaining the collaborative is essential,” they said, but relying on volunteers to handle coordination and administrative duties is not viable and “diverts needed resources from already stretched organizations.” Administrative volunteers are putting in 40 hours a month to coordinate collaborative activities, they said.
The feasibility report writers recommend either introducing a service with part-time administration and coordination, at an estimated annual operating cost of $49,600, or full-time coordination and implementation funding, estimated at $100,600. The part-time option would include a service provision budget of $10,000 to conduct research and community engagement activities while the full-time option has a budget of $25,000.
Electoral Area B (Gabriola, Mudge, DeCourcy) Director Vanessa Craig has said the goal is to start with a part-time coordinator under a one-year pilot program, which would be reviewed with Gabriola service providers to see if it was fulfilling community need.
The coordinator would not work for the RDN, but would be overseen by a leadership committee under a service provider, possibly the GHWC. The actual governance structure has yet to be determined.
GHWC members support the idea of a paid coordinator saying it’s necessary to bring the resources together to address complex issues many Gabriolans face.
“Consider, for instance, Gabriola’s high incidence of people, especially children, living in low-income households, of people experiencing domestic violence and of people with mental health challenges,” Dunsmoor Farley and Hetherington Peirce told the Sounder. “These problems often occur at the intersection of different systems – health care, income support, education, public safety – and they may overlap. There is no single organization on Gabriola that can address these complex issues. They can only be addressed by working together.”
The RDN board has approved $5,000 to administer the alternative approval process and $20,000 for consulting or contract services required to create a services bylaw or services contract, both to be taken out of Area B’s feasibility fund. If established, the health and well-being service would be paid for by Area B taxpayers.
The feasibility report notes the true cost of a community health and wellbeing service isn’t certain yet. Estimated costs were based on 2021 budgets from Island Health community health networks and other regional districts operating similar services. Asked whether the additional tax burden of a service is reasonable given the low-income prevalence on the island, Dunsmoor Farley and Hetherington Peirce noted it will be proportional to property assessments. “The cost of doing nothing would be much higher, affecting the quality of life of our community,” they said, “and this position provides one more living wage job doing meaningful, impactful work on Gabriola Island.”