HURON PERTH – At its June 27 meeting, the Avon Maitland District School Board’s (AMDSB) board of trustees received and approved the 2023/2024 budget for the school board. The operating budget presented included operating revenues and transfers of reserves of $239,567,713. The capital budget approved includes capital spending of $22,285,322.
“While the operating budget is compliant with the Ministry of Education’s budget compliance rule, the total operating deficit for the 2023/2024 year is expected to be $1,990,326,” explained the board meeting highlights for AMDSB’s board of trustees June 27 meeting.
For more information on AMDSB’s budget, visit www.amdsb.ca/apps/pages/budget