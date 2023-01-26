Staff will prepare a draft Code of Conduct for review at the next Committee of the Whole meeting. It is now a legal requirement for local governments to consider adopting or updating a Code of Conduct within six months after their first council meeting. Local governments that decide not to adopt a Code of Conduct must explain their decision in a statement that is available to the public.
“A Code of Conduct is a written document that sets out expectations for conduct and behaviour including how council members should conduct themselves while carrying out the responsibilities in their work as a collective decision-making body for their community,” states a report by CAO Scott.
Emergency water callout
A resident wrote to the Village after receiving a bill for $409 for an emergency water shut off on December 26. “I was shocked…” said Francie Oldham in the letter. “We dug out the shut off valve ourselves and the only thing we could not do, because we did not have a key, was to actually shut off the valve… The job all told took 15 minutes.”
Oldham asks for a reduction in the amount charged.
Scott said there was no obligation for staff to be on call after hours. “This needs to be examined in detail,” she said.
Staff will review the emergency water callout fees.
RCMP update
RCMP Corporal Tom Gill reported that the Nakusp/New Denver RCMP detachment is now fully staffed. 2022 call volume was almost identical to 2021, but with fewer charges. He is confident that greater presence of officers on foot makes people aware of their presence and involvement with the community and reduces calls and charges.
Gill said the major calls continue to be for impaired driving, wildlife encounters, criminal harassment, mischief, and assisting other detachments. He expressed concern about the increasing number of phone scams and advised the public to call and check about suspicious calls. He also expressed concern about renting of Village facilities and liability. He advised making sure that everything is understood and clear to avoid liability risks.
“The old way of doing things – a handshake – doesn’t work anymore. Bring information to the RCMP if concerns exist about the rental of municipal facilities. Please call me at the Nakusp detachment.”
Building activity in New Denver
Jessica Rayner, planner, provided mayor and council with a summary of last year’s building activity in New Denver.
The number of building permits decreased in 2022 from 2021. 2022, however, surpassed 2021 in building permit value because of the affordable housing development, with a value of $3,032,000 and building permit fees of $29,800.55, a significant investment in the community. Total construction values in 2022 totalled $3,555,000, up from $1,534,180 in 2021 and $798,742 in 2020. Eleven building permits were issued in 2022, only one of which was a new single-family dwelling.
Two of the new building permits last year were issued to the Village of New Denver: one for the covered stairway near New Market Foods and one for the new washroom and power building at the south end of Centennial Park – both grant-funded projects. The Village of New Denver retains 10% of all building permit fees collected as revenue to offset impact on staff time. The balance of fees collected is remitted to the RDCK.
BC Zero Vision Road Safety Grant
Staff will apply for a BC Zero Vision in Road Safety grant for traffic calming measures on the 8th Avenue - Columbia Street - 11th Avenue corridor.
A staff report says community members from this neighbourhood requested traffic calming in December 2021, and staff has looked into options. An information package was distributed to the residents of this area of town and 17 responses have been received.
The staff report also says one of the key restrictions of the grant is that projects cannot occur within the Ministry of Transportation right-of-way. Up to $20,000 is available for infrastructure, policy or enforcement, or educational campaigns.
WildSafe BC
The Village will make an application to participate in the WildSafeBC program again this year, and will make a $1,000 contribution to the program. Last year, Nakusp, New Denver, Silverton and RDCK Area K (Arrow Lakes) each contributed $1,000 to make up the minimum contribution of $4,000, and shared a coordinator. Prior to 2022, Area H North was also part of the program.
Hospice gets a break on hall rental fees
The New Denver Hospice Society now has ‘‘community organization status’ under the Knox Hall Rental Policy. This means they will pay $350 per year for the use of the hall instead of being charged regular rates every time they use the facility ($110 for the day or $75 for a half day).
Other groups with this status include Hidden Garden Gallery, Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (Mother Goose program), New Denver and Area Bridge Club, Valhalla Fine Arts Society, Valhalla Community Choir, Masonic Lodge, Silvery Slocan Historical Society and the United Church.