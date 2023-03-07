Organized by community leaders from Markham, "We are Family Charity Roadshow 2023" was held at the Splendid China Mall over the family day long weekend to raise awareness of autism and disabilities.
"I believe we have a moral obligation to help each other, particularly those with disabilities,” says Markham Regional Coun. Alan Ho, who is also the co-chair of the event, “I understand that it will be a heavy burden for any family to have a member with disabilities or autism.”
The Charity Show consists of more than 40 performances, including singing, dancing, pipa, Guzheng and Kung Fu Fan playing.
With support from the sponsors, charity performers, volunteers and audiences, a total of $24,000 was raised to support those people with autism and disabilities and their families, and the donations were shared between the two beneficiaries, DD Community Connector and the Chinese Autism Awareness Centre.
Founded in 2014, DD Community Connector provides support to people with developmental disabilities, their families and siblings in GTA.
Through their various outreach programs, DD Community hopes to enrich the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities by connecting them with volunteers, community partners and professional practitioners.
Chinese Autism Awareness Centre is a federally registered non-profit organization established in 2017.
In addition to providing support services within the Chinese community, CAAC assists people in general with autism in treatment, rehabilitation, and integration into society promotes their physical and mental development and improves the quality of life for them and their families.
“There are countless ways to help each other through the many charity events in our community,” comments Councillor Ho, addressing that people genuinely getting back more than giving. “I have found that helping those in need enriches our lives uniquely and memorably," he said.