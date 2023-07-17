It is said that the journey is as important as the destination. In that case, embrace the route to, and beyond, Capreol. You will travel north to the Wahnapitae First Nation along both paved and gravel roads that eventually arc around to the western shore of this very big and deep body of water.
After miles of muskeg, spruce bogs, classic Group of Seven landscapes, reflective lakes and more trees than you can imagine, a broad vista is the reward. At the T-junction. Hiawatha’s Restaurant is right in front of you.
“For sure. It is a million-dollar view,” says Hiawatha Osawamick.
The water is deep blue, the shoreline - including Sandbanks to the north - frames the lake. It is stunning.
“Maybe it is a multi-million dollar view? I sometimes stop at the windows or on the deck and just look out and think how fortunate I am,” Osawamick muses.
“My Uncle Norman relocated here, my Dad followed, and then we came after. This is not a new place for me. I grew up here. Eventually, when I was an adult, I transferred my membership from Wikwemikong to here.”
Osawamick never thought she’d come back here.
“COVID and things just happened. It was my Mom who came to me and said let’s do this.”
Attending Georgian College, Osawamick had started her own catering company. “Sure, I worked mostly for myself, but I also was with my Mom, and at Casino Rama. That’s where I got my culinary experience in the nine outlets: from fine dining to the sport bar, room service to buffet.
"Vancouver, Travers City … catering to film and television, I did it all. I am going to open a sports bar downstairs here once things run smoothly, but no gambling,” she chuckles.
Well, it is no gamble when selecting from the menu.
The menu has about 25 to 30 per cent Indigenous elements but it all has the Hiawatha touch. Where possible, there is local, seasonal and regional fare.
“Fish Tacos with lake-harvested pickerel is one of the top five sellers. The fishermen pull up at the dock and say look at what I’ve got. Berry pickers show up too.”
It is the one-km diet.
“The intent is to grow that. We will get the audience warmed up to the idea. Duck, elk … we see ourselves moving eventually towards wild-sourced input. I have to please everybody. Even kids,” so there are some mash-ups like dogs wrapped in bannock. The mini skaan dogs are part of six Indigenous appetizer choices.
The fried squash ravioli is crispy with a browned butter sage sauce. Maple glazed meatballs with baked bannock plus maple butter, and the meatball sub both feature Elk.
You could have main courses that include duck with flavourful wild rice and there is the fillet of local pickerel. Two of the burgers are Hiawatha’s Signature and Deadly Auntie Burger Seasoned bison patty.
The fish corn tacos are perfect for sharing.
Can we pass on dessert? Never. Maple glazed berries with wild rice parfait, wild Canadian blueberry crumble … maybe you will share?
Brayden Kraemer at the front of the house will convince you to have the bread pudding. Osawamick admits to rethinking this one.
“I switched it up and thought bannock would make for a different texture and aromatic with the house-made sweet custard.”
Coconut cream pie cheese cakes are also baked on site.
“Many people knew this as Rocky’s. That was then and this is now. My Mum said I worked hard to establish my name and be recognized.
“'Call it Hiawatha’s',” she said. “It took you a long time to earn it, so keep it.
“Yes, there is accommodation. I have five cabins. Could be a small corporate retreat. The turquoise – my favourite colour - banquettes really makes the space pop. I stored those over COVID. I didn’t really know why at the time, but here they are, perfect for this space with sweeping water views.”
There is a desire to develop a sacred garden.
“One of our cooks has expressed interest in a kitchen garden. Our own staff would be excited to have locally sourced herbs. We have a two-year plan, a five-year plan and more.
"Me and my Mom have all these ideas. We have only been here six months and we have done so much.”
Industry experience will ensure Hiawatha’s success. “For sure. We have the good food, great staff and if people come here once, they will come back. We do Mothers’ and Fathers’ Day Sunday Brunch.
"For the moment, Facebook is the platform, but a website is in the works. Oh yes, we have a marina. Two full-time staff will be at the gas station, too.”
Hiawatha employs many young people and encourages them to look at hospitality as a career.
“I spend time with them … I show them the possibilities.”
Indigenous offerings are on the rise. Many events have elements that celebrate the history and lifeways of the First Nations.
How many Indigenous restaurants across Canada? Not many. What an opportunity.
The country has no more than a handful of Indigenous restaurants. There is Painted Pony Café in Kamloops, Salmon n' Bannock Vancouver, Songhees Seafood & Steam in Esquimalt, B.C., Native Delights in Alberta (seasonal), Bannock Express in Saskatchewan, Feast Cafe Bistro in Manitoba, and Le Traite in Quebec.
Ottawa laments the loss of Sweetgrass Aboriginal Bistro.
“I am the only one in Greater Sudbury. Chief and council are great support and Waubetek Business Development Corporation has been so helpful. Customers come and return, so that is quite a vote of confidence in what we are doing,” Osawamick said. “I am bringing my food truck with a shortened menu. When I can offer them the Indigenous tacos, (they) are so tasty and popular.”
Watch for a web presence that may look like this: www.haithwas.ca.
Nickel and Dining is a regular feature in The Sudbury Star. If you want to feature your restaurant, eatery, or bakery, send an email to dmacdonald@postmedia.com.
