Calvin Township ended its Covid-19 State of Emergency on March 14th, and on March 28th, council decided to repeal by-law 2022-018, which is the Policy for the Covid-19 Municipal Operations and Services Re-Opening Plan.
The policy will be three years old this summer, having been passed by council on August 25th, 2020. The town enacted a State of Emergency on April 6th of that year. It was following the Province’s lead, which declared an emergency on March 17th, 2020.
Overall, Calvin’s policy “will produce the information and data that will be required for Council and staff to make service level decisions on whether or not the Municipality opens its various operations and services as Provincial public health restrictions are lifted.”
So, the policy outlined. It also laid out cleaning standards for public facilities as well as hours of operations and created standards “how the public will use facilities and interact with employees” at places like the community centre, the parks, and landfill.
The document also declared that all council meetings will be virtual—broadcast via internet—and that is a practice that still carries on. Meetings can be viewed on the Township’s YouTube channel.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.