Members of the public who attended a Remembrance Day ceremony at Sundridge Legion Branch 467 heard that the First and Second World Wars killed a total of 26 soldiers from Strong, Sundridge and Joly.
Sergeant-at-arms John Collier read out all 26 names in the Honour Roll including the 14 privates who died during the First World War and another five privates killed during the Second World War.
Collier read that the First World War also took the lives of an area corporal, two sergeants and one lieutenant while another corporal died in the Second World War in addition to one sergeant and a petty officer.
A total of 24 groups, organizations and individuals laid wreaths during the ceremony including Collier.
Sailor First Class James Grill was the guest speaker and he told the audience that whenever he would pass the local cenotaph as a child he “thought of the heroes who made sacrifices and stood up against hatred and persecution.”
Grill added he hoped that his years of service would make those who came before him proud.
Judy Longstreet, past president of the legion branch, opened the ceremony by stating the local poppy campaign was overwhelmingly successful.
Longstreet said all the money raised from the campaign goes into a trust that’s earmarked for veterans and veterans’ causes.
Longstreet also drew attention to the tough time the local branch went through during the COVID-19 pandemic, and like so many other organizations was forced to shut down during 2020.
Government grants kept the branch viable during the pandemic and Longstreet said “without the grants we would not be celebrating Remembrance Day here today. “Thank you for supporting the legion and all veterans.”
The ceremony included Longstreet reading the poem In Flanders Fields and she led the audience in the Act of Remembrance.
The Last Post was played followed by two minutes of silence.
Padre Sandra Jenkinson gave the benediction and the ceremony ended with a singing of God Save the King followed by Ian Eastmure playing Amazing Grace.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.