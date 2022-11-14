FERGUS — The floodgates may have opened, as a third Fergus business is seeking approval to go against the Centre Wellington's bylaw regarding roof mounted signs.
Thursday afternoon, the Township of Centre Wellington committee of adjustment will consider allowing Quesada Burritos and Tacos in the Tower Street plaza to later install a sign on the roof of their business.
Quesada needs the roof mounted sign put up so that people can see their business from a distance, said Patel Ankit, co-owner of Quesada Burritos and Tacos.
The roof mounted signs stand out, Ankit said.
“Before opening we just had to look for the Country Dental and the Osmow’s and we found it. The sign on the rooftop is like perfect. So that’s the reason like why we want it on the top,” Ankit said.
The plaza's landlord, FRG-S Holdings Ltd. will make the application on behalf of Quesada.
Previously, Country Dental was allowed a roof mounted sign.
After that, Osmow’s Shawarma succeeded in appealing to the township to have their roof mounted sign allowed.
According to two bylaws, these roof mounted signs are not allowed.
One bylaw “prohibits roof mounted signs” and another bylaw “prohibits the erection of a fascia sign to be higher than the upper limit of the first storey of a building,” stated the outline to the issue in the Committee of Adjustment agenda.
“Given that the Council of the Township of Centre Wellington has approved the previous two roof mounted signs at this building location, I have no objections to the Committee of Adjustment’s approval of this application,” commented the building department for the outline of the issue in the agenda.
