NORTH PERTH – At its July 10 meeting, North Perth council approved an exemption to the noise bylaw for July 29 as the Monster Trucks All Out Tour will be coming to the small town.
“We are excited to bring our Monster Truck Tour to your town of Listowel!” explained Kevin Lubsen in his correspondence to council requesting the bylaw exemption.
The show will be happening at the Listowel Fairgrounds and will consist of monster trucks and quads. They asked for an exemption as their shows are scheduled for 1:30-3:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.monstertrucksallout.com.