If it is better to give than to receive, then the Georgian Bay Gals Give organization are feeling better this year than ever before.
Over $44,100 was raised by the philanthropic women’s group for the Georgian Bay General Hospital, collected during a recent spring event at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 68 in Penetanguishene.
“We were at $44,100 and we think that more money may trickle in,” said Michelle Mink, founding member of Georgian Bay Gals Give. “Since we started in 2018, we have now raised $373,150 for charities in our community.”
Members commit to giving $200 twice a year to a charity that is nominated and voted upon by the membership, described by Mink as “this amazing group of (more than 200) generous, kind and strong women.”
Recipients for this year, the Georgian Bay General Hospital, are currently raising funds for a number of initiatives including an MRI machine since capital costs are not covered through provincial funding.
Mink expressed thanks to the community for being involved in the organization, hoping that their initiative could inspire others to also do what they are able to in helping out worthy causes in their community.
“Small acts of kindness are never truly small,” Mink added.