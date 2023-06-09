The evening of Monday, May 29th, the auditorium of Rosthern Junior College resounded with the sounds of the RJC Concert Choir, the RJC Singers, and the Concert Band. Rosthern Junior College has a rich history in choral music, stated the new Music Director Kayleigh Skomorowski, who took over the position long held by Richard Janzen after his retirement. Skomorowski brought with her twelve years’ worth of experience gained at St. Mary’s High School in Prince Albert. As Skomorowski stepped into her role as Musical Director, she built on that rich musically artistic history and began to develop the band program which includes the concert band, comprised of students taking Band 10, 20, and 30. Concert band, like concert choir, is an elective for students of RJC while participating in the RJC Singers is an extra-curricular activity.
On display during the concert were exhibits of students’ work showcasing the variety of artistic expression that students can tap into to help themselves grow and develop in a balanced way. The school annually presents a Broadway-style musical which gives students the opportunity to perform before a live audience, but not everyone finds their stride in the public eye. Teacher Mieke Malan explained that Theatre Arts explores costuming, set design, and lighting, and the skills students learn in class are employed to provide support for the year-end production.
Not everyone can draw, teacher Zack Schellenberg stated, giving himself as an example. He found his creativity through working with his hands and explained that woodworking is more than just slapping two pieces of wood together. It is using one’s mind to read a drawing and one’s hands to create something and that is just as much an art as what one typically thinks of when considering art. Indeed, the electric guitars two of his students created epitomize that.
Most conductors during a concert performance, take the responsibility of introducing a piece of music and sharing a bit about its history as part of their role, but Mrs. Skomorowski turned that responsibility over to the students. For each piece, whether choral or band, a student came forward introduced the name of the piece and who wrote or composed it, and then went on to share a personal note about how the music made them feel or why they liked that specific piece. This personal involvement by the students was a very nice touch that just seemed to make the concert that much more personal.
For the first time out of the starting blocks, as it were, with the Concert Band, it would be fair to say that the program is off to a flying start. Although some of the students who performed in the concert band had only picked up their instrument at the beginning of the semester, it certainly wasn’t evident in the performance. There were no foul notes to be heard and credit must be given to the students who elected to become involved in the concert band while knowing that they had a lot of learning to do to master their instrument. Kudos as well, to the more experienced students who stepped up to help those who struggled so that the end product could be so pleasing to the ears. Congratulations to all the students involved and to Mrs. Skomorowski for a successful musical year.