KERWOOD - The council granted approval to the request for a minor variance in the maximum height of a building as required by law. The request was made by Mark and Frances Bycraft, owners of a property located at 10143 Townsend Line, Kerrwood. Furthermore, the report was presented by planner Erin Besch during the June 19 council meeting.
Besch explained that the owners are seeking relief from Section 5.1.3 of the Township's Comprehensive Zoning By-law No. 34-2007, specifically regarding the maximum height of an accessory building or structure. Their specific request involves constructing a 111.48 m² (1,200 ft²) shop with a height of 7.1 meters (23.3 feet). The existing by-law limits accessory structures to a height of 5 m (16.4 ft). However, the additional height is necessary to accommodate oversized garage doors in the proposed shop. Their property consists of 1.37 ha (3.39 ac) and currently features a single detached dwelling. The land is also located in a mainly agricultural and rural area.
The report presented by Erin Besch delves into the policy and regulatory context, explaining that the property falls within the 'Agricultural Areas' land use designation of the Adelaide Metcalfe Official Plan. In addition, it is situated within the 'Rural Residential Zone (RR)' and 'Environmental Protection Zone (EP)' of the Adelaide Metcalfe Zoning Regulations.
Overall, the report concluded that the variation is minor, desirable, and aligns with the character of the area. Finally, the report recommended granting the variance, allowing for the construction of the taller accessory building. Fortunately for the property owners, the petition was unanimously approved by the councillors, thus changing an aspect of the infrastructure of the properties that are part of this township.