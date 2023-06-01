Music Nights with Joe Callahan on the Live and Local Stage at Station Arts started last year when on March 31st, 2022, Callahan opened the evening by performing a set comprised of a few cover songs and several original pieces of music. Joe Callahan is a singer-songwriter who moved to Saskatoon with his wife in 2020 from Belleville, Ontario where he produced multiple live music events as well as an ongoing radio and television show called, Live is Where it Lives. He is a folk/roots/blues singer-songwriter whose first professional performances were as a singer and drummer with a country-rock band called The Rivermen over 40 years ago. Since 2013, Joe has devoted most of his time to producing and performing live music. He has released 3 CDs of original music, “Watching the Light” in 2011, “Street Level High” in 2019, and “Mystery” in 2020. His involvement with the Station Arts Centre in Rosthern came about after meeting Programming Director Nicole Thiessen.
On Thursday, May 25th, the final Music Night of the season started, as usual, with a performance by Joe which was followed by an open mic session. Joe included in his session a few songs of Gordon Lightfoot’s including “If You Could Read My Mind”, in recognition of his legacy of songwriting and performing, along with “Wish I Had a River” by Joni Mitchell, Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence”, “Forty-Five Years from Now” by Stan Rogers, and “House of the Rising Sun” which he performed with Tim Campbell on backup guitar and Lynn Victoria on bass. When it came time for the open mic session, those in attendance were pleasantly surprised to have the Station Arts' own Nicole Thiessen step up. Sharing that she’s always telling others to step up to the mic, so she felt it was time to do so herself, so she together with her friend and neighbour, Dana Wood, performed for the first time covering the song “Roam” by B 52 and “All My Lovin’” by none other than the Beatles. Other performers included Brian McCarthy, Tom Kennedy, and Laura Alchuck. The experience of performing at the Music Nights, Brian said, has been good for him and he enjoys coming out to Rosthern. The Music Nights have seen many musicians taking part in the open mic sessions and steady attendance numbers. After a break for the summer Music Nights will be back on the Live & Local Stage at Station Arts in September.
Joe is definitely an encouraging factor in the development of new musicians. His strong belief in ‘you only get better by doing’ is evident in his support of new performers as they try their musical wings. The atmosphere at the Station Arts for Music Night is enthusiastic and welcoming, two things that are crucial in building confidence. Laura has just started playing the guitar to accompany herself and although she wasn’t sure her hands could stretch far enough to reach the chords she needed, she did and was rewarded with a well-deserved round of applause from those in attendance. Nicole Thiessen had said of Joe upon introducing the first Music Night last year, that “his enthusiasm about getting people together to just play and enjoy music making, was contagious…. Joe has such a warm and welcoming demeanor – he makes everyone feel at ease; encouraging people to play something they are working on or to try something together.”
Music Nights are an opportunity to sit back and enjoy local live music for a small cover charge of $10 without having to go too far. There’s not much else one can do for that price these days and you might just be surprised at who in the community has a hidden musical talent.