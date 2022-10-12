Pembroke – Bridges and culverts in the County of Renfrew with a low daily usage and located on seasonal roads may find their status as county structures under a bit closer scrutiny, but any downloading will not occur without some serious opposition from many of the smaller municipalities where they are located.
“I don’t see how they could be downloaded,” Mayor Jennifer Murphy of Bonnechere Valley said at Renfrew County council recently. “It would be very unfair not only to my municipality but to all lower-tier municipalities.”
The issue was sparked by scheduled work in 2023 on Cochrane Creek Bridge in North Algona Wilberforce and Harris Creek Culvert/Bridge in Admaston/Bromley which caused staff to look again at the bridge design and construction policy. According to the policy, a county bridge must be on a public right of way which is maintained year-round and has a minimum average annual daily traffic (AADT) volume of 100 vehicles. As well, the policy states, “all bridges under the jurisdiction and control of the county, which cease to meet the definition of a bridge after reconstruction, shall return to the jurisdiction of the roadway authority upon completion of the construction.”
The report from staff showed both Cochrane Creek Bridge and Harris Creek Bridge are on seasonally maintained roads with AADT “far below 100.” Cochrane Creek Bridge, which is estimated to cost over $480,000 to rebuild, has a traffic count of 10. Harris Creek Culvert, with a traffic count of two, will cost around $210,000. Both are located on seasonal roads.
As a result of the report, options from staff included: undertake removal of the structure and dead-end roads; undertake design and construction, download structure to local municipality or undertake design and construction, keep as county structures, and update Bridge Policy.
The Operations Committee asked staff for a list of structures which also do not meet the requirements to be considered a county bridge because they are either on a seasonal road or have an ADDT of less than 100 vehicles. The report showed there are 17 bridges located on local roads with an AADT less than 100, and five of these bridges are located on or at the transition to a seasonally maintained road. The report also noted there are 38 structure culverts located on local roads with an AADT less than 100, and four of these structures are located on or at the transition to a seasonally maintained road.
The committee did approve moving forward with the design for both Cochrane Creek Bridge and Harris Creek Bridge, but the issue created some discussion among the assembled mayors and reeves about looking at the bridge policy again.
In Bonnechere Valley some of the culverts on the list include Hurds Creek Culverts, Manning Road Creek Culvert and Wolf Road Twin Pipes. All of these are on maintained roads with a traffic count of between 80 and 90 per day. Mayor Murphy pointed out the assembled mayors and reeves were all cognizant of the structures located in their municipality and how they would be impacted if these were downloaded. As well, she said these structures are part of the County of Renfrew Asset Management Plan and municipalities were not prepared to fund their refurbishment.
“They are not included in our lower tier Asset Management Plans,” she said.
High Percentage in BLR
The list of bridges which don’t meet the bridge policy includes six in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan. They include Pilgrim Road Bridge – located on a maintained road - with an AADT of 20 and a cost to replace of $466,000. Burnt Bridge Road – with a traffic count of 80, would cost $732,000 to rebuild. Replacing the six bridges in that municipality alone is about $3 million. There are also an additional seven culverts on the list. With a cost of replacing each culvert falling between $240,000 and almost $400,000, these add another $2 million to the potential cost.
BLR Mayor Sheldon Keller, who is not seeking re-election, said he will be keeping a close eye on the bridges and culverts issue and knows whoever is elected mayor will also do so.
“Thirteen, or 25 percent of those structures are in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan with a replacement cost of over $5 million,” he said. “There is no way we can ever replace those bridges.”
Renfrew County Warden Debbie Robinson agreed it would be impossible, noting it would bankrupt a municipality if they were singlehandedly responsible for taking care of those structures.
Admaston/Bromley Mayor Michael Donohue pointed out the bridge policy dates from 2008. He said there was a time when a lot of downloading and uploading was going on and the policy was brought in then.
“I’m sure the size of the bridges and culverts were known,” he noted.
However, looking at the list of the bridges and culverts designated as county structures, there are many on seasonal roads and with low traffic counts, he pointed out.
“We find ourselves clearly with structures that did not meet this (policy),” he said.
It would be important to dig into the archives to see why decisions were made as they were in 2008, he said.
“These obviously do not meet the standards,” Mayor Donohue said.
The issue is one which impacts most of the municipalities in the county, since there are either bridges or culverts – or both – on the list located in each municipality, he said.
“Almost everyone in this room has something” he said.
“The definition of a bridge is very simple,” he added. “Three meters or it is not a bridge.”
Renfrew Reeve Peter Emon said there was an attempt in 2012 to download some bridges and culverts to municipalities with the promise of $50,000 in funding for future work. He said a lot of rural municipalities felt it was unfair and the motion was defeated.
He also questioned if reaching further afield for some help might be warranted in at least one case. He pointed out Mountain Chute Bridge might not be considered as heavily travelled by Renfrew County but it might be for Frontenac.
“I’m wondering if there is the potential for them to share the cost,” he mused.
When the Mountain Chute Bridge is up for reconstruction in 2026 it is estimated to cost over $3.5 million.
Horton Mayor Dave Bennett pointed out when a culvert in the municipality unexpectedly went out many years ago it took about eight months to have it replaced and it was very frustrating for area residents.
“We need to look at it in reality and in a way that is fiscally responsible for the county,” he said of the policy.
Downloading the bridges and culverts is not an option, he said.
“I think there is a great deal of review that needs to go into this along with council and the lower tier council,” he said.
Mayor Bennett said this is an issue which impacts residents across the county.
“It all boils down to the 17 municipalities here, at some point at least three-quarters are going to have something the county needs to give us a hand with,” he said.
However, Reeve Glenn Doncaster of Deep River pointed out his municipality has very little county infrastructure within it.
“This policy should be looked at not only for structures but county roads themselves,” he said.
Deep River pays about $1.6 million into the county coffers in property taxes and with payment-in-lieu it works out to about $2.6 million annually, he said. Acknowledging the county provides many services besides roads, bridges and culvers, he said this is a big budget item.
“A great deal of the county money goes towards roads, bridges and structures,” he said.
While all of these structures are available for travel by any county resident, he questioned if Deep River residents have travelled on some of the bridges in question.
“The way the work is funded I don’t believe it is fairly distributed,” he said.
Some municipalities have up to 75 percent of their roads which are County of Renfrew roads, he added.
McNab/Braeside Mayor Tom Peckett, who chairs the Operations Committee, said there will be further discussion on the matter in the future and it would be addressed again at council.
“We will probably be bringing back a different way of handling bridges,” he said