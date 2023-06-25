The regular meeting of the Halton District School Board (HDSB) addressed several important topics, ranging from proposed bell time changes to pressing budget issues. The meeting shed light on the recommended adjustments in bell schedules for four HDSB schools. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the funding gap faced by the HDSB and the need to address financial challenges in the education sector.
Bell Time Changes: During the meeting, four HDSB schools were proposed to adjust their bell times. The recommended changes include Chris Hadfield Public School in Milton, which would operate from 8:50 a.m. to 3:10 p.m., Sam Sherratt Public School in Milton from 8:55 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Silver Creek Public School in Georgetown from 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., and Nelson High School in Burlington from 8:25 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. These modifications aim to improve the efficiency and coordination of school schedules.
Fix the Finances Campaign: Trustee Kelly Amos from Oakville has revived the 'Fix the Finances' campaign. This initiative was first introduced among trustees in 2016. The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the funding challenges faced by school boards, with a particular focus on the HDSB being one of the lowest-funded boards in the province. Through presentations with school councils and other parent committees, the campaign seeks to educate the community on the funding gaps and the costs involved in providing quality education to students.
Budget Numbers: During the June 21 board meeting, the 2023-24 operating budget of $881.8 million and a capital budget of $108.3 million were presented to the trustees for approval. The budget proposal reflects reductions in both transportation and special education funding. Despite projections showing increased enrollment until 2029 due to new developments and demographic changes in Halton, changes in transportation allocation have resulted in a $2.8-million shortfall. Moreover, the funding for special education programs exceeds provincial support by $17.5 million. Another funding shortfall of $1.4 million was highlighted for remote learning, a model mandated by the province that began during the pandemic and continued into the 2022-23 school year.
As the board prepares to pass the budget, concerns about the growing gap between the funding provided and the actual cost of educating each student were expressed. The meeting emphasized the need for attention and action to ensure adequate resources are available to meet the evolving needs of Halton District School Board students.