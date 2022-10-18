A St. Thomas high school is sharing mental health resources with students and their families as police investigate an anonymous online threat of self-harm made by a student.
Investigators are working with officials at St. Joseph High School to probe a “conditional threat of self-harm” that was to be carried out at the school if bullying against the individual continued, St. Thomas police said in a statement.
Officers said the threat was received in an anonymous online forum that’s designed for high school students.
The post also indicated the student’s parent was a police officer, police said. Police added that a screenshot of the post was circulating on Monday, prompting concern among many.
There is no immediate danger to public safety or the safety of students at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, police said.
“I’m sure this post was a little extra alarming to the general public because it was referenced that whoever the user was in question had access to a firearm because their parents were police officers,” said St. Thomas police spokesperson Tanya Calvert.
“That information in itself already leads to the post being not genuine because that’s not a real-life scenario. That’s not something that would be possible,” she said, indicating police officers' families don't have access to their service weapons.
Investigators were working with the school to probe the incident. “Our aim has been to ensure the wellness of the individual involved and the school community,” police said.
In an email to staff, students and their families, St. Joseph’s Principal Jim Sefeldas said the school was made aware of a social media post by a student late Sunday evening.
“Please know we take any threat very seriously and involve the police immediately,” he wrote.
Officers and a detective attended the school on Monday to speak with staff and monitor the situation, he said, adding he cannot share additional details because of the active investigation.
Stressing the importance of safety, Sefeldas said mental health supports are available for students and their families, including a caregiver worksheet and mental health crisis resources.
He urged families to “refrain from speculation or circulating rumours, especially those that may appear online.”
Calvert reminded parents to speak to their children about the implications of social media.
“Students need to know that anonymous isn’t anonymous,” she said, adding police often work with security teams at social media companies. “These things have a lot of implications as far as posting, especially if you post something disingenuous and then it costs a lot of resources to trace that back that it wasn’t genuine.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224.