Despite the recent cooler temperatures, summer isn’t over yet, and it’s being celebrated to the fullest at this year’s Carberry Homecoming.
Taking place this Saturday, the event, which will feature live music, an all-ages street dance, a beer garden, a children’s area, a farmer’s market, classic cars and more. The celebration of the community is especially important in light of the recent tragedies that have occurred near the town, says Jolene Balcuinas, the event’s co-ordinator.
“This event is to come together and celebrate who was are as a community, and to showcase to everybody the big heart we have, and the spirit in this town,” she said.
Balcuinas said that in light of the rising cost of living that it was important for the homecoming committee to plan an event that was accessible and free (except for the beer gardens).
“It’s completely accessible to everybody, no matter what their economic situation is,” she said, adding that the committee has teamed up with a local woman whose son has special needs to make sure the entire festival is wheelchair accessible.
While this marks the second homecoming festival, which evolved out of the Carberry Heritage Festival. That event was reimagined last year to celebrate Carberry, located 51 kilometres northeast of Brandon, and also to make sure that everyone felt included.
“Whether you’re new to Carberry or just visiting, we want to make sure everybody feels that home feeling,” Balcuinas said.
The street festival will take place over two blocks on Fourth Ave., from the community’s fire hall to a local park. The fire hall will be open for tours and emergency and military vehicles will be on display.
On the children’s stage, reptiles will step into the spotlight, along with a magician, a dinosaur and puppies from a local animal rescue organization. A creative space will be located nearby, along with a play area for younger kids and a fundraising carnival. The parade will feature the Prairie Thistle Highland Dancers. A photo contest and a scavenger hunt will also take place.
Balcuinas is especially excited to see Kendra Kay perform on the festival’s main stage. Raised in a rodeo family on the Canadian Prairies, Kay has performed on major stages across Canada, and earned a Championship Buckle for barrel racing in 2021. She won her third consecutive Manitoba Country Music Association’s Fan Choice Award that year, and released a holiday single with Canadian Country Music Association award winner Jason Benoit.
“I think she’s just amazing,” Balcuinas said. “She grew up doing chuck wagon races here. So, all of our bands really have a connection to Carberry.”
For the first time, the event is bringing in an Indigenous speaker who will bless the festival and perform a healing song for the community, which Balcuinas says will be a very powerful thing to witness and take part in.
Aaron McKay, from Rolling River First Nation, located 79 km north of Brandon and 110 km northwest of Carberry, said he is looking forward to the homecoming festival and to representing the Indigenous people of the area, which exists on Treaty 1 and Treaty 2 territory.
“It’s heartwarming. It’s beautiful,” McKay said.
During the festival, a mural painted that acknowledges Carberry’s ties to treaty land will be unveiled, and McKay will take to the main stage to share the Indigenous history of the area.
“Our community has been here for a very long time. It developed and changed over many years, and it’s become an agricultural community, but we have to have the recognition that … this was a meeting place of many people,” Balcuinas said.
In another nod to Carberry’s Indigenous roots, Métis dancers will take to the main stage. Hayley and Hunter Oleschak, who live in Alonsa, Man., located 175 km northeast of Brandon, have been dancing with the Asham Stompers for over 10 years and preforming all over the world.
While some communities struggle to find enough volunteers to successfully pull off such a big event, Balcuinas said that the citizens of Carberry have really stepped up to make the homecoming festival happen this year. The community has also been very charitable with its donations towards the event, she added.
“People are very passionate about our community,” she said. “Since about March, I’ve raised $25,000. Twenty-thousand of that has been from the businesses. They’ve all stepped up.”
The rest of the money was raised through a variety of grant programs, Balcuinas said.
For a full run-down of the entertainment and events featured at thehomecoming festival, visit the Carberry Homecoming Festival 2023’s Facebook page.