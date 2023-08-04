If you’re looking for a way to support a community organization and get paid yourself, this may be your answer.
The Thamesville Sertoma Club hosts a bottle drive twice a week, collecting beer cans, bottles, and other liquor and wine containers.
But you’re not just donating your empties; the Thamesville Sertoma Club will pay you the same refund as you’d receive at The Beer Store.
Other local community organizations hold drives to collect beer and liquor empties as donations, but Thamesville Sertoma Club’s endeavour differs since people get paid the full refund for the items they drop off.
“If you bring your beer and liquor empties, we’ll pay you the same cash back for your empties as you would get from the Beer Store,” said Sertoma Club member Mike Wright. “Then when The Beer Store truck comes here to pick up the empties, we get the money back from what we pay out, plus another 15 percent on every dollar we pay out.”
“It’s a fund-raiser for us, and whatever money we make goes back to the community,” Wright said. “People know when they come here, we’ll have the money to pay for their empties.”
The Sertoma Clubs collect beer and liquor containers year-round every Thursday and Saturday – except on statutory holidays – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their clubhouse at 104 Railroad St. in Thamesville.
The Sertoma Club also accepts pop cans and other non-alcoholic containers, but there is no cash back for these items.
The club members volunteer their time to man the bottle and can collection as the money they make goes back into the many projects and services they provide to the community.