Renfrew – The town has begun its five-year review of its Official Plan and although traditional areas such as infrastructure and housing will be looked at, new components such as climate change, Indigenous engagement and emergency services will be added to the final list of items under examination.
During its August 29 meeting, council included a public meeting component which allowed residents to raise any concerns or ask questions about the process. The town contracted the services of Forbes Symon of Jp2g, and he reviewed all aspects of how an Official Plan is developed for both council and the 15 individuals present for the meeting.
As part of the Official Plan Review & Update, it is a Planning Act requirement that council hold a special meeting open to the public to discuss revisions that may be required or are being considered to the plan and provide the public with an opportunity to submit comments or suggestions for improvements to the existing plan.
"The Official Plan is intended to provide a policy framework to manage the growth and development in the town to the year 2038," Mr. Symon said. "The Town of Renfrew Official Plan was approved by the County of Renfrew in January 2008, and it underwent a 10-year review in 2018."
Mr. Symon notified council there are currently no major modifications required in this year's review.
"It is worth noting that there are no provincial plans in place that affect the Town of Renfrew. The intent of the Official Plan Review and Update is to modify the current Official Plan to be consistent with the 2020 Provincial Policy Statement and the Renfrew County Official Plan."
However, he said there is a list of 15 recommended areas within municipal governance that council will want to examine and from there, prioritize the areas to a minimal list due to both time and budgetary constraints.
"There are some areas that have a greater emphasis in this review and that includes Engagement with Indigenous Communities," he said. "This is a requirement and is not currently addressed in the Renfrew OP and requires consideration of a land acknowledgement and recognition of areas of planning which are of specific interest to Indigenous communities (cultural heritage, natural heritage) in a substantive way.
"Another area that is becoming more relevant at the municipal level is climate change," he said. "This is a requirement, especially related to sustainable infrastructure, natural hazards and growth management."
Mr. Symons recommended a short list of reasonable attainable goals or statements be included in the OP because it is a new area of review for local governments.
Councillor Andrew Dick said the review covers a lot of areas, but in his opinion, the quality of roads is something that ultimately determines the level of growth in the town.
"The way I look at it, the quality of roads, it all steers back to everything else in terms of expansion of new houses, the 417 coming in and then you drive into Renfrew,” he said. "So you want to buy a house and you see about 80 per cent of our roads are poor, the sidewalks are in disrepair, they are overgrown with weeds, our roads are horrible. Then they are going to turn around and drive right back to Arnprior or Pembroke."
Mr. Symon agreed with Coun. Dick that roads are vital and he cautioned council not to reduce the quality and maintenance of roads in order to meet the needs of developers.
"Satisfactory road maintenance is becoming lower and so are the quality standards as local governments are reducing standards for developers through exemptions and other factors. I want to remind you that your job is to build a community, not to be a developer. They build and develop and your job is to be ready in areas like connectivity and recreation because developers don't always look at those things.”
The formal public consultation on the OP Review component of this project is proposed to conclude September 29. Following that, council will be presented with an Issues and Options Report from the Consultant, summarizing the Official Plan Review component of the project. Council will then determine the issues to be included in the Official Plan Update and provide direction on the preferred policy option to address the issue.