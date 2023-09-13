Greater Madawaska is famous for its lush thick forests, mountains that offer a magnificent view of an area blessed with an abundance of lakes, and a terrain that can challenge the most experienced hikers and ATV enthusiasts with its series of trails that take you deep into the Ottawa Valley's natural outdoor playground.
A few years ago, Tom Irwin, a man who comes from a family that has a long history of bringing home championships in motorcycle racing, decided to share his family's love of exploring the back trails on motorcycles and ATVs when he opened Tom Irwin's Adventure Tours.
Irwin's Adventure Tours guides visitors into the region and see firsthand a stunning array of fall colours, or the pristine snow covered mountains on the back of an ATV, motorcycle or snowmobile depending on the time of year.
Tom Irwin Adventure Tours provides visitors exactly what the name of his business says.
Your adventure can be with a small group of friends or solo when you hop on an ATV, or a Side-by-Side, and Tom and his seasoned crew will hand you your helmet and gloves and guide you on to the trails that offer you a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
You can also bring your own motorcycle and ride along with veteran crew members who not only honed their skills on these trails, but have competed internationally as far away as Morocco and South Africa. These tours go well into the winter months when he rolls out his well-maintained fleet of snowmobiles, they are ready for you to wind your way through both groomed and natural winter trails.
You can opt for a half-day or full-day tour in the summer or winter months and along with trekking out into the wilderness, you can enjoy your excursion without worrying about fuel, insurance and any safety equipment because it’s all included when you sign up for the ride.
Tom and his guides will even have a trailside lunch ready and waiting for you, and you can enjoy a hot lunch on those bright hose cold winter days. Anyone who has always wanted to try snowmobiling but held because they didn’t have any gear, they need not worry as snowmobile suits, boots and thick winter gloves are available on site.
Tom wants your family to experience firsthand the thrill of venturing through the wilderness like his family did while growing up. If you have kids over the age 8 years, bring them along. Who knows, maybe there is an undiscovered motorcycle champion under your roof.
Located less than an hour's drive from Ottawa, your chance to begin your adventure is here and will likely be a story you will tell your friends and family for years to come.
What are you waiting for? Call or visit Tom Irwin Adventure Tours and book your adventure and discover what the natural beauty of Greater Madawaska. For more information, call 613-362-2670 or visit www.tomirwinadventuretours.com