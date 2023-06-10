Stewart Halliday has been named 2023 Senior of the Year in Grey Highlands.
Mayor Paul McQueen presented the award on behalf of the Ontario minister of seniors and accessibility, Raymond Cho, at council’s meeting on June 7.
McQueen said the award is presented to citizens who “dedicate their time, energy and efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of others.”
Halliday, a long-time resident of Grey Highlands has served the community in a variety of roles including: councillor, deputy mayor, Grey County warden, member of the senior’s advisory committee and a number of other volunteer positions.
“This really comes as a surprise,” Halliday said after McQueen made the announcement. “We’ve got to make sure our seniors are taken care of, that’s why I’m out here.”