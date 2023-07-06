A cool treat will help to raise money to repaint a local historic landmark.
The Humboldt and District Museum is hosting an ice cream day on July 15 for locals to come out and try some freshly made ice cream. All proceeds from this year’s event go towards the historic Humboldt Water Tower re-painting project.
The estimated cost is $116,000. The Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation provided a grant for $45,000, while the rest will be come from a reserve fund specifically for the water tower.
"In the last little while we have realized the the exterior really is in need of paint, not for just aesthetic reasons but just to actually preserve that exterior and ensure its long-term conservation," said Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Humboldt's cultural services director, at the city's May 23 council meeting. "It doesn't look as bad from the ground but we did send up the drone to have a better look and we really do need to do some painting."
The Historic Water Tower provided water to Humboldt from 1915 until 1977. From outside, it looks like a coastal lighthouse. It is one of four of these type of water towers left in the province.
The ice cream day takes place on Saturday, July 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m at the Humboldt and District Museum.
"The museum crew invites you to join them at the museum for some scrumptious hand made old-fashioned vanilla ice cream and learn how an ice cream maker works, make an ice cream themed craft and enter to win a sweet prize sponsored by the Friends of the Museum and Gallery," said the museum.