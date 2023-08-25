WINGHAM – Huron County Digital Service Squad team member Emma Hunking will be in downtown Wingham on Aug. 31, offering local businesses a unique opportunity to have some free digital 360° photos.

A Wingham Business Improvement Area (BIA) media statement explained what a 360° photo can do for your business.

“Imagine a photo that lets your customers see it all – the front, back, left, right and even above and below! 360° photos are stunning panoramic images that give your customers the power to explore your entire space with a simple swipe across the screen.”

Why should you get a 360° photo

- Stand out from the competition with an immersive virtual tour that engages customers online.

- Showcase your unique space and offerings like never before.

- Boost your Google Search and Maps visibility, attracting more customers to your store.

“Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to showcase your business in an entirely new way. Already have a 360° photo of your business? We can update it for you to display a new look and/or new products to customers.”

For more information or to book a time slot with Hunking by calling 519-441-8024 or emailing ehunking@huroncounty.ca.

