WINGHAM – Huron County Digital Service Squad team member Emma Hunking will be in downtown Wingham on Aug. 31, offering local businesses a unique opportunity to have some free digital 360° photos.
A Wingham Business Improvement Area (BIA) media statement explained what a 360° photo can do for your business.
“Imagine a photo that lets your customers see it all – the front, back, left, right and even above and below! 360° photos are stunning panoramic images that give your customers the power to explore your entire space with a simple swipe across the screen.”
Why should you get a 360° photo
- Stand out from the competition with an immersive virtual tour that engages customers online.
- Showcase your unique space and offerings like never before.
- Boost your Google Search and Maps visibility, attracting more customers to your store.
“Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to showcase your business in an entirely new way. Already have a 360° photo of your business? We can update it for you to display a new look and/or new products to customers.”
For more information or to book a time slot with Hunking by calling 519-441-8024 or emailing ehunking@huroncounty.ca.