GUYSBOROUGH – “This investment will increase pedestrian safety by taking residents off the gravel shoulder on the heavily travelled Route 16 and on to paved sidewalks,” Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said during an infrastructure funding announcement for sidewalk expansion in Guysborough on Sept. 23.
The federal government will invest just more than $2.3 million, with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) contributing $1.583 million in the project, which will cost $3.96 million. With these funds, 2,500 metres of paved sidewalk will be added to the existing sidewalks in the shiretown of Guysborough, linking Main Street to healthcare facilities on the northern side of community and, to the south, the school, recreation centre, shopping and government services. Along with the sidewalk, the project includes benches, signage and crosswalks along the route.
Kelloway said of the project, “Families will be able to pick up their groceries and walk home safely. Seniors will be able to enjoy walks and rest on new benches and persons with walking aids – wheelchairs or strollers – well, they’ll have space, space they need to move comfortably through the community. The benefits of these projects are many. Not only do we promote healthy lifestyles, but we also reduce commute times for families and workers and we create more inclusive communities and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
MODG Warden Vernon Pitts said, “I am so extremely pleased to be here today and taking part in this important announcement for infrastructure for the expansion of sidewalks in the shiretown of Guysborough. The expansion of the sidewalk network in Guysborough has been on the radar of the municipality for many years.
“This expansion greatly improves walkability…by creating safe connectivity…all the while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle for our residents and visitors to the area. Sidewalks protect the safety of pedestrians, particularly people with mobility issues,” said Pitts, noting that, in addition to safety, sidewalks can increase property value and entice newcomers who are drawn to safe, walkable neighbourhoods.
Pitts pointed out that the sidewalk project could not have come at a better time, with a new housing development, with a projected 36 units, in the works under the direction of Atlantic Edge Properties on Church Street.
MODG CAO Barry Carroll said a request for proposals would be advertised this week with the hope to accept tenders for the project in early to mid-April.
In the past, there has been some conflict between property owners, who were tasked with snow removal on sidewalks abutting their properties, and the MODG. The Journal asked Pitts if the MODG would provide snow removal for all existing sidewalks, as well as the new sections once they were built.
Pitts replied, “My understanding is that MODG will be clearing the sidewalks from one end to the other.”