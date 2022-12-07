A resolution by the Municipality of East Ferris Police Services Board calling for infraction cameras on all Ontario school buses has Powassan Mayor Peter McIsaac worried.
The cameras would sit on the school bus stop arms and record drivers who illegally pass a stopped bus when its red lights are flashing.
The cameras would have 360 degree coverage meaning they can record a vehicle passing the bus in any direction.
The East Ferris Police Services Board is asking all police services boards in Ontario to adopt its resolution so that student school bus travel becomes safer.
But for Mayor Peter McIsaac the issue is not about safety.
McIsaac says everyone agrees students need a safe way to get to and from school.
The concern for the Powassan Mayor is if the Ontario government adopts the infraction camera idea, he wants to know who is going to look after all the data that the cameras collect.
“Who's going to do it?” asked McIsaac.
“Is it the bus company, the police, the City of North Bay, East Ferris? I don't want it to be us and I don't think any other municipality will want it to be them either.”
McIsaac said more clarification was needed.
Deputy Mayor Markus Wand represents Powassan council on the local police board and said the Powassan board has the same concerns.
Wand told his council colleagues for now he doesn't have an answer and it's going to be up to people like the Attorney General to provide guidance on the issue.
Wand said he would share that information with the council once it's known.
Wand said the Powassan police board supported the East Ferris resolution under the principle that “everyone is in favour of protecting kids and to make school bus travel as safe as possible.”
No change in driver behaviour involving stopped school buses is what triggered the East Ferris Police Services Board resolution.
A study by Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services found that during the 2021-22 school year there were 552 incidents of drivers illegally passing a stopped school bus in Nipissing and Parry Sound Districts.
Furthermore a school bus safety campaign in East Ferris during the first three weeks of the current school year saw numerous drivers pass stopped school buses even though the red lights were flashing.
The East Ferris Police Services Board says these occurrences took place despite all existing measures to deter motorists from passing stopped buses.
The police board concluded that for change to happen a combination of education and enforcement are needed so it proposed the infraction camera resolution which it circulated to all police boards in Ontario during the fall.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.