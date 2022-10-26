GUYSBOROUGH – The Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG’s) application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) to maintain eight council seats was approved in September. The decision on the application was announced at the regular council meeting in Guysborough on Oct. 19.
Along with the retention of all council seats, the decision allows for some minor district boundary changes, which will create greater parity of voter distribution in the municipality. The changes in district boundaries will come into effect in the next municipal election in Oct. 2024.
MODG Warden Vernon Pitts said of the boundary review, “It’ll be status quo number-wise. Boundaries are changing a bit…but that’s just to get the numbers.”
Asked to comment on the retention of the only designated African Nova Scotian municipal council seat in the province, Pitts said, “That is imperative that we retain that seat and we have retained it…over the years we have defended that seat very vigorously… And, we’ll continue to do so.”
In other business, the original agenda issued for the regular council meeting on Oct. 14 included a delegation from Bell Canada. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), the agenda was amended and no longer included the delegation. The Journal asked Pitts why the agenda had changed and he said, “They just couldn’t make it…We were informed earlier this week.”
The delegation, which has been asked to speak to council in regard to phone and Internet service in the municipality, has yet to be rescheduled, said Pitts.
The NSUARB boundary review decision can be found at https://nsuarb.novascotia.ca under Hearings and Decisions.