The Cobblestone House in Moosomin officially opened its doors to residents on Aug. 1.
The building will serve as a long-term care and assisted living facility with 42 units. It is located next to Pipestone Villas on Wright Road in Moosomin.
With six residents officially moved in, more are expected to come in the next few weeks, said Amber Hintz, Home Administrator of Cobblestone House.
“We can have people move in at any point. Hopefully we fill up within the first three months,” said Hintz.
“We started moving people in the first of August. We had one person move in, then we had two more move in on Aug. 2.
“Then one here and there moved in throughout the rest of the month. There will be a couple more people in the next couple of weeks.
“There are still some people who have booked rooms, but haven’t moved in yet. I think by the first week of September we should have a total of 14.”
The structure of the new facility has three levels with each floor in the building being dedicated for a specifc service.
The first floor is structured for long-term care, the second floor is for assisted living, and the third floor is for independent living.
As of now, 15 staff members are working at the facility as relief nurses and multi-service workers.
“Right now we have 15 people, but once we are filled we’re probably going to need another five,” said Hintz.
“We have two dedicated cooks who do majority of the cooking in the main kitchen. Our multi-service workers cook breakfast and serve snacks as well.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 27, people from the community are invited to attend the grand opening for the Cobblestone House.
“The grand opening is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’ll be having some speeches and the opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m.,” said Hintz.
“The mayor will be coming. We’ll be doing tours and have a barbecue lunch out in the parking lot.
“We have live music from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
“We just want to open the doors and let the public come in.
“That’s why we thought we would do a barbecue on a Wednesday, that way people can come for lunch and check the place out.”