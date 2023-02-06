Haliburton County is a little closer to a framework to govern short-term property rentals in the lower-tier municipalities.
It’s an initiative started during the last term of council and it was discussed by the current administration Jan. 25 during its public meeting. Council directed staff to come back with a report based on council discussion that will result in a final draft bylaw to regulate short-term rentals. The final draft will be forwarded to the lower tier municipalities for consideration.
Stephen Stone, the county’s planning director, likened the work done in the last term to a fact-finding mission to gauge how many business operators would like to register their short-term rental property as a business.
The project was initiated in summer 2022 by the previous county council. Consultants J.L Richards (JLR) prepared a report on the issue called Haliburton County Short-Term Rental Review.
The review provided insight into the short-term rental accommodation policies for comparator municipalities. It included a summary of public consultation with various stakeholder groups. And the report suggested framework options for STR regulations and licensing to be considered by council.
“The previous council actually suggested they look at a couple of local examples that were very close to Haliburton County,” Stone said. “Lake of Bays is one that stands out as one that the previous council asked for them to explore.”
The final report tabled in October included two draft bylaws.
The first was a draft registration bylaw which would require rental operators to register their STR in the near term in order to determine their impact on Haliburton's lakes.
The second was a draft licensing bylaw which had the effect of regulating STRs over the long term. The municipalities would have to develop a definition for short-term rentals and include it in zoning bylaws, Stone said.
“Trying to develop a definition for a zoning bylaw and have it approved by council and then approved by the Ontario Lands Tribunal is certainly a challenge,” he said.
Operators will be responsible for such things as demonstrating their septic systems are fine and their properties conform to building and fire codes.
“That all would involve area municipal staff support,” Stone said. “That, too, would just further complicate this licensing bylaw.”
Councillor Murray Fearrey, mayor of Dysart, said there are a number of things that become nuisance concerns for neighbours of rented properties. Those include just what you’d imagine related to the behaviours of people renting the property.
“I think we should deal with those,” Fearrey said. “We’ve got two-bedroom cottages sleeping 14 [people] and seven and eight cars in the parking lot with dogs running all over the place.
“Those are the things that need to go into this bylaw. Let’s keep it as simple and enforceable as we can.”
Warden Liz Danielsen, Algonquin Highlands’ mayor, said she realizes such rentals contribute to the county economy. But she’s concerned about the impact on the county’s housing stock.
“It’s just horrendous,” she said.
Coun. Bob Carter, the mayor of Minden Hills, suggested a framework of regulations be developed at the county level that could then be adopted by the lower tier municipalities.
Each township would cap the number of licenses that would be granted, he said.
Rental establishments are proposed to be sorted into three classes based on number of properties operated by owners and the number of nights rented per year. Fees range from $250 for a class A license, which would govern the operation of one STR, to $750 for a class C license for the operation of three or more STRs.
Carter said those fees are too low. Short-term rentals in some locations charge as much as $10,000 a weekend, he said.
“There’s a lot of money in this,” Carter said.
-30-