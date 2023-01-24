THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Roots Community Food Centre is expanding its Community Food Market from three locations to five after raising $60,000.
"We’ve reached our goal,” said Erin Beagle, the centre’s executive director. “We always set a year-end goal. Normally it’s around $25,000 or $30,000, and this was our biggest one we’ve ever set.”
Beagle explained that “people were really, really generous,” with more than 200 monetary donations from small organizations, companies, unions, and many individuals.
“It’s a hard time of year to fundraise when everybody is feeling the crunch right now,” she said. “People who felt like they had extra, really gave big, so it was pretty awesome. The real benefit is that it’s something that people can donate to through the end of the year and the outcome goes all year round because it’s a year-round market.”
The Community Food Market program provides fresh fruits and vegetables to people who are on lower fixed incomes and can come to various locations to purchase the food.
“It’s just fruits and vegetables that we purchased and it’s conventional,” Beagle said.
“It’s not just local things that we grow from our community, but it’s also bananas and pineapples and grapes — it’s conventional food that is important for long-term health. Fruits and vegetables are priced quite high for people who are on a fixed or low income. That puts them at a disadvantage with health outcomes when they don’t have enough money to buy those kinds of foods but want to include them in their weekly purchases. The idea is to make that kind of food more accessible and affordable.”
Beagle pointed out that a portion of the project, called market incentives, is done through some of their health partners and Ontario Works partners in the participating communities. Community members receive a market incentive, which is like a “weekly stipend,” that they can use at the market to purchase fruits and vegetables for an even lower cost.
Upwards of $40,000 of the raised funds goes towards the discount price and cost covering. The other $20,000 goes towards market incentives so that the centre can also offer margin incentives for people in this community who might not have a health partner that they can access.
The Community Food Markets take place in Thunder Bay at Vale Community Centre in Limbrick Place once a week, and in partnership with Whitesand First Nation in the northern community once a week.
The third weekly market is run in partnership with Gull Bay First Nation in their community.
With this funding, the market will expand weekly to Rocky Bay First Nation on Feb. 2 and on-site at the Roots Community Food Centre on Jan. 27.