Monday was a day of joy and celebration at the Keyano Centre as it played host to a heartwarming appreciation event for seniors in the community. From the tasty lunch to the enchanting concert, every aspect of the event was designed to create a memorable experience for the attendees.
The festivities began promptly at noon with a delectable lunch that left taste buds tingling with delight. The menu featured lasagna, accompanied by salads, snacks, and a selection of beverages to suit everyone's preferences. The aroma of the delicious food filled the air, enticing the attendees and setting the stage for the day's festivities.
After satisfying their appetites, the seniors could engage in various recreational activities. Board games, puzzles, and cards were made available, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Amidst the array of activities, a special corner caught the eye of many attendees. A vibrant collection of flowers awaited participants, inviting them to select their favourite blossoms and plant them in pots provided, creating their very own botanical masterpiece.
As the clock struck 2:00 PM, anticipation filled the air, signalling the highlight of the afternoon. Meran Currie-Roberts and Rafael Hoekman from Concerts in Care took to the stage, wielding their cellos with grace and precision. The musical duo mesmerized their audience, transporting them to a world of pure musical bliss. The musicians introduced each new song with an interesting note about its composer or a tidbit about the relevant historical period.
The senior appreciation event at the Keyano Centre on Monday was a resounding success, demonstrating how simple acts of kindness and recognition can profoundly impact the lives of those who have walked the path before us.