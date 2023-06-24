People lined Callander’s Main Street for the annual FunFest Parade, and probably about a thousand or so convened at Centennial Park once the last float rolled by. The day was a hit by all accounts, and the fun continues throughout the day.
Tonight, around 10 o'clock, the Fire Department is topping the day with a fireworks show over the Bay. Grab a spot of grass at Centennial Park for the best views.
“It’s a great turnout this year,” said Deputy Mayor Jordy Carr. “This is a good year,” and she was very thankful for the hard work of Municipal Staff. Her favourite part of the festival? Reuniting with all the people.
The scorching heat didn’t stop the crowds from enjoying the popular summer festival. Canada Day is celebrated a little bit early in Callander, but that suits everyone just fine. The parade started just after 11 this morning and the O.P.P led the way, a fire truck riding its wake, and what’s a parade without a pipe band? Not much, so Callander’s Legion band was sure to fill the pipes for the occasion.
Bikes, vintage cars, girls handing out flags, men handing out more flags stashed in the open trunk of a black limousine, and all manners of floats cascaded over Main. The Rorab Shrine Club were there on their little bikes, and everyone could enjoy that. The families had a good time, most finding a piece of shade on the street to watch the caravan. Others braved the full sun.
Summer in Callander. The breeze from the lake helped and Centennial Park was the place the be. This was the first FunFest with the town’s new pavilion by the lake, and members of The Joy Band – conducted by Betty Ferris – filled the space as their music filled the park. That was one funky version of ‘Soul Man,’ and they laid down all variety of yesteryear hits.
It was a special day for many, especially the Lavigne family, as former Mayor Hector “Hec” Lavigne was honoured by the municipality. Today, the pavilion was officially named after the popular Mayor. A nice plaque with his name was unveiled, and Vic Fedeli, along with Callander’s Deputy Mayor were there to say a few words about one of the town’s favourite mayors.
“He had such a huge passion for the community,” Fedeli said, noting Lavigne and his wife, Lynne, are still sorely missed. “Think about Hec as we think about this beautiful day, and the great memories that’s he’s left for us, past, present, and future.”
Indeed, this year’s theme for FunFest was Past, Present and Future, and the dedication brought all three together.
Deputy Mayor Jordy Carr was pleased with the event, as she worked with Lavigne on council, and since she was new to the table at the time, Lavigne served as a generous mentor. “He was a strong advocate and ambassador for the people of Callander,” and having a place for people and families to gather at the park would have pleased him to no end.
A lot of Hec’s family came out for the occasion, including his son Chris Lavigne and his niece Toni. “It’s great to see all of the family together,” Chris said, and the pavilion “is a continuation of all of the work my dad did,” for the municipality.
“This was part of his vision when he became mayor, to bring the community together, and continue to make this a place where everyone can come and have fun,” Chris said.
Having the pavilion in Centennial Park “is so special to us,” Toni said, adding how much the town meant to Hector and the family.
So, his wish came true, as today throngs of people were having a great time at the park. The event began at the Community Centre for pancake breakfast. Doors opened at eight and flapjack fans didn’t have to be told twice. Hundreds came in throughout the morning for the sweet stuff.
The day began even earlier for Jeff Brunet, the man with the golden spatula, flipping hundreds if not thousands of pancakes throughout the morning. He had another set of hands on the grill, and volunteers trucked the food out to the tables, but it was a challenge to keep that griddle full.
Luckily, Brunet is a veteran of the gridle – he fed the town during its last Family Day in February – so he’s honing his skill for cooking for hungry fun-loving masses. “It looks like it may become my permanent job,” he joked.
The baking contest with a hit with the kids, and Sydney and Danielle Nagueira took home top prize for their chocolate chip cookies. Madison Jones was awarded second place and Sophia Beamish, Olivia Schoen, and Noah, Joshua and Abraham Ei-Kaissi were all runners up.
Nathan Smith took home the best pie award, however, Smith’s pie was also the only contender. It was a bitter-sweet moment for all involved. Yes, Smith’s pie was delicious – no reasonable person could deny that – but after last year’s showing of 17 pies in the contest, receiving but one was a disappointment for many.
However, organizers are moving ahead with plans for next year’s baking contest, and yes, apple pie remains on the menu.
The park was buzzing with life, kids in the lake, running through the splash pad, waiting in line for the bouncy slide. Actors from TOROS were handing out flyers for an upcoming play, folks lined up for food from the vendors, silent bids were cast for the silent auction fundraiser for the Food Bank, and people checked out the vendors’ booths.
All in all a good day for everyone, and the fun carries on. Tonight, FunFest goes out with a bang, as the fireworks fill the sky.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.