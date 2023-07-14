A delegation of four Mississauga Nations leaders and three additional dignitaries — including representatives from both Curve Lake and Hiawatha First Nations — met with King Charles III at a garden party at the King’s residence in Edinburgh, Scotland earlier this month.
Coun. Steve Toms from Curve Lake First Nation and Prof. Chadwick Cowie of Hiawatha First Nation were invited to Holyroodhouse Palace on July 4.
The delegation had a 15-minute meeting with the King, which was a historic event: it was the first time in 163 years that the Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg Nation (Mississauga Nations) has met with a British monarch.
Cowie, a Hiawatha First Nation member who lives in Montreal but works as a political science assistant professor at the University of Toronto, said each member of the delegation had a chance to speak with the King.
He described it as part of a rekindling of the nation-to-nation relationship the First Nations had with the monarchy prior to the formation of Canada in 1867.
“I’m hoping to collect our history and our contemporary existence so that future generations of Mississauga youth can use this and know who they are and know where they came from and this was something that was denied from us for quite a few years,” Cowie, who grew up on the Hiawatha First Nation, told The Examiner.
“It made me feel cautiously optimistic about potential positive relationships going forward and when I was cautious optimism that’s just how I approach things in general when it comes to Indigenous relations when it comes to the territory we share with Canada.”
The last time a Mississauga Nations delegation met with a monarch was June 19, 1860, according to a press release from Curve Lake First Nation. At that time Nahneebahwequa (Catherine Sutton), a writer and political advocate from Ontario, met with Queen Victoria.
At that meeting Sutton told Queen Victoria that her people ought to have the right to legally own land and to observe cultural customs, according to the Canadian Encyclopedia.
The Mississauga Nations include Curve Lake, Hiawatha, Alderville and Scugog Island First Nations in the Peterborough area as well as the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation near Hamilton and Mississaugi First Nation near Blind River.
Treaties and wildfires were among the topics the delegation discussed with King Charles III.
The King was shown a handcrafted replica of the 1764 Treaty Niagara Belt (the replica was offered to the King as a gift of the delegation).
Also part of the delegation were:
Giima Stacey Laforme (Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation)
Giima Bob Chiblow (Mississaugi First Nation)
Veronica Low (patron, non-Indigenous)
Nathan Titridge (non-Indigenous, Chapel Royal)
Rev. Canon Paul Wright (Chapel Royal, St. James Palace)
The meeting was part of a larger diplomatic mission that further included visits to St. James Palace, the Isle of Man and the city of London.
Throughout the 19th century delegations from the Mississauga Nation would visit the British Isles, states the press release, and the visits always included a meeting with the reigning monarch.
“Canada’s Confederation in 1867 largely ended the practice of Indigenous Nations sending delegations to the British Isles,” stated the release.
“The Indian Act was passed by the government of Canada in 1876, further restricting the rights of people meant to be kin.”
The original Covenant Chain Wampum (Treaty of Niagara Belt) was made in 1764 for King George III, the release states, and was meant to represent the relationship between the British royalty and the Indigenous Nations of the Great Lakes Region.
The replica wampum was made in 2014 by Cayuga Nation artist Ken Maracle from 10,000 beads.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.