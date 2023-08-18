The use of short-term rentals has been a hot political topic not only for those within Lambton County, but throughout Canada. The Town of Plympton-Wyoming wants to know how people feel about short-term rentals, then how it should be regulated.
“First we want to know, do people even want this,” said County of Lambton Senior Planner Sarah Baldwin. An open house was held at the Camlachie Community Centre on Tuesday afternoon with another one was slated for in the early evening.
There were as many as 15 people attending the open house in the first hour. There was no opening presentation but upon entering, people were given stickers and asked to answer questions on the panels placed around the room using the stickers.
Some of the questions involved whether licensing short term rentals was important to them, whether they should only be allowed in specific zoning and whether the number of people staying at a short term rental should be limited.
The Town of Plympton-Wyoming conducted a survey about the issue in April and May and received 218 responses.
This information will then be given to the Town of Plympton-Wyoming with council making a decision in the fall.