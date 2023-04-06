Sometimes in government administration you can have your cake and eat it too.
Directors on the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District Board were able to approve an Interior Health request for almost double the money needed for capital projects in the region this year – without raising taxes.
Staff said an accounting surplus held over from last year and judicious use of reserves would allow directors to meet the demand for funds for about 18 capital projects, without costing taxpayers any more than last year.
“A couple of things in the last year – some long-term debt has been retired, there have been significant contributions to reserve and the buildup of the surplus ended up with $4.9 million going into 2022,” said RDCK Chief Administrative Officer Stuart Horn, who also supports the hospital board. “That surplus rolled into this year so it is sitting at about $714,000… what that does is allow the board to fund this entire ask from IH… and still have a 0% tax increase.”
The plan does come with some risk, however. Using the surplus means that money won’t be available to protect property owners from tax increases in the future – and some big capital projects are looming. These projects will have to be paid through borrowing, with payments of about $1 million a year.
But a zero increase was too good to turn down for the hospital board’s directors – some of whom have taxpayers facing a 23% increase in their RDCK taxes.
Options
Interior Health staff plan more than $20 million in capital expenditures in the next fiscal year. Among the biggest projects are steam plant and air system improvements in Trail, a cooling system improvement to a seniors’ facility in Trail, and an air-handling unit replacement in Grand Forks.
Local taxpayers are expected to pick up about 40% of that bill. That came out to about $7.353 million requested from local taxpayers, –property owners in the Regional Districts of Central Kootenay and Kootenay-Boundary.
The use of reserves to knock down that request, and the surplus to reduce it further, brought the total tax request this year to $4.82 million – exactly the same as last year.
Board split
But the budget didn’t pass without some pushback.
Area D Director Aimee Watson said she was concerned about the plan to provide nearly $3 million worth of equipment for the new long-term care facility in Nelson.
She was concerned public money was being spent to finance materials for a privately-owned facility, and that rising costs made her think the project would have not been thought viable if those costs had been better predicted. And finally, she feared investing so heavily in one facility could undermine local efforts to get more beds outside of the major centres in the Kootenays.
“This is centralizing services, and while I understand IH says it does not see there will be a decline of services in the future… we know Kaslo for over a decade has been requesting that residential beds be maintained and returned. New Denver also has residential beds that need major upgrading and I don’t know that we’re considering those in our reserves.
“I believe it is imminent that this will centralize servicing that is already causing a problem.”
Two other Central Kootenay directors joined Watson in opposing the spending, but it was really a symbolic gesture, and the motion passed.
In the end, the no-increase budget passed handily, but not without a significant split. Nine directors, all from the Central Kootenay, opposed the option for no tax increases. Their big concern was the board wasn’t putting enough money into reserves to buffer increases for the future.
The tax request will be included in municipal tax bills, coming out over the next few weeks. For the region’s taxpayers, the ask will work out to about $16 per $100,000 in property value – the same as in 2022.