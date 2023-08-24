As Miette Road gets set to reopen, one destination accommodation is challenging Parks Canada’s statement about being "in close communication" with all businesses in the area.
"That's not accurate," said Dina Virlas of the Virlas family that owns the Miette Hot Springs Bungalows.
She characterized communication as "spotty" over these last two months since the initial closure.
"Often weeks would go by without any progress, which made it difficult to make decisions for our staff and guests relying on their reservations. There was a point, out of frustration, we chose to reach out to our MP Gerald Soroka to get some answers or an informative response we could base business decisions on."
During a mid-June freak snowstorm, the road experienced a partial washout below the lookout point.
The cabin- and chalet-style accommodation is located at the top of Miette Road, adjacent to the Miette Hot Springs. The business was established there in 1938 and has been operated by the Virlas family since the early 1990s.
It was at full capacity (with approximately 120 guests and staff members) when the snowstorm passed through on June 19, trapping everyone on the mountain for nearly two full days.
Virlas says that there was no word from Parks Canada about a rescue despite her team reaching out constantly. One guest even reached out to an Edmonton TV station in frustration.
"We have guests waiting, so of course we're calling. I feel like we're constantly apologizing to our guests. That's how it seems," Virlas said. "We didn't hear from anybody until the morning of the 20th."
Jasmine Ramratan, senior strategic advisor with the Jasper Field Unit of Parks Canada, disagreed with this description of the course of events. She explained that an emergency event such as this snowstorm puts a special liaison officer into action as part of the organization's larger incident management team.
This liaison co-ordinates actively with all affected parties.
"That liaison officer – from that first day – has continued to be in place until today. We have continued to keep that position and that very important responsibility staffed up with a person who's identified and communicated to the operators as their main point of contact . . . even as the other actions related to the snow event have been winding down," Ramratan said.
"That is one of the main strategies that we've used to try and maintain our communication very regularly with the operator."
Virlas said the miscommunication situation goes back much further than June 2023. Her father, who was previously at the head of management, also resorted to calling politicians in order to instigate dialogue.
"He was not afraid to jump and shout. He did get some things moving by going to people like an MLA or an MP. That's how he had to get things done too."
Ramratan explained that the liaison has only been in place since June as part of Parks Canada's emergency response to the snowstorm. Throughout the rest of the year, the regular channels of communication are in operation and they are not insubstantial.
"It depends on the nature of the requests, but we have multiple kinds of communication channels. Principally, the relationship between outlying commercial accommodation operators all across the park . . . and the needs they may have from Parks Canada will be channeled through one of our teams."
Those teams include the Realty and Municipal Services team and the Hot Springs Enterprise Unit, which is the division of Parks Canada that operates the hot springs facilities in Jasper, Banff and Radium, B.C.
Ramratan said that the Miette Hot Springs Bungalow is in a unique relationship with Jasper National Park. It is located next to a Parks Canada attraction at the pinnacle of a long dead-end road into the Rockies.
"Parks Canada does consider the uniqueness of the circumstances for different operators. That's why we would put in place different communications channels to match those needs," she said.
"Parks Canada is conscientious of needing to have those types of communication channels in place with operators who are facing unique circumstances."
This leaves Virlas still wondering about the interruption in the communication channels. There were other examples that she offered to demonstrate the main issue. This included the time a water company representative showed up to turn the water off to the Bungalows in the period after the snowstorm.
The representative was under the impression that the management of the Bungalows was told in advance. Virlas says no.
"We thought this was a misunderstanding of some sort. There was no communication. They backtracked, and they said, 'Okay, we'll keep your water on for the time being'."
Virlas said that it feels like a constant battle with Parks Canada, something which she likens to a David and Goliath situation.
"There is no doubt that we are suffering in many ways. This is definitely the definition of undue stress. A hardship. That's the word for it, for sure."
The discrepancy here might be the proof of a communications breakdown. Ramratan said that Parks Canada is "very responsive" and not just in emergency situations.
"We have teams dedicated to responding to different visitor and operator needs at all times. We endeavor to respond to all the communications that we receive.
“I would say that, from my perspective, there are multiple opportunities to communicate and channels to communicate, and we do try very hard to respond in a timely way to all of the needs of the public and particularly those that we work more closely with like our operators and our partners."
Ramratan ended by reminding the public that anyone can call Jasper Dispatch at 780-852-6155 if help is needed at any time in the park.