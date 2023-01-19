Higher than recommended sodium levels found in the Buckhorn Lake Estates drinking water system don’t pose a significant health or safety threat to healthy individuals, Peterborough Public Health says.
Residents with certain conditions are encouraged to ask their health-care provider if they should drink an alternate supply of water, the health unit advises.
Testing of the Buckhorn Lake Estates drinking water system earlier this month found the water contained 48.3 milligrams per litre of sodium — higher than recommended.
Provincial water regulations stipulate that sodium concentrations in municipal drinking water be tested every five years. If the concentration exceeds 20 mg/l it must be reported to the medical officer of health.
“The medical officer of health for Peterborough Public Health is of the opinion that this is not a significant health or safety risk to the general user of the Buckhorn Lake Estates drinking water system,” states a press release from the Municipality of Trent Lakes.
While the detected level of sodium in the Buckhorn Lake Estates is not a concern for “healthy individuals,” community members living with hypertension (high blood pressure), congestive heart failure or renal impairment, or who are following a sodium-restricted diet for other health reasons should seek professional advice on whether they should access an alternate water source, according to the municipality.
The municipality advises that the “amount of sodium consumed through drinking water needs to be put in perspective when compared to the amount of sodium in the food we eat.”
The amount of sodium needed to meet the needs of most healthy adults is 1,500 mg per day, but the average person consumes over 3,000 mg each day. Drinking four cups of water a day from the Buckhorn Lake Estates water system would add about 48 mg of sodium to a person’s daily diet, according to the Municipality of Trent Lakes.
“If you are using a water softener in your home, the sodium levels in your tap water could be higher than reported above,” the township advises.
“You may wish to have the sodium levels in your tap water checked if you are concerned about your sodium intake and are using a water softener. Tests for sodium can be performed by local water treatment companies and laboratories.”
Residents looking for more information about the impact of sodium levels in drinking water on one’s diet can contact the health unit at 705-743-1000.
Questions about the water system can be directed to the Municipality of Trent Lakes at 705-738-3800 or the Ontario Clean Water Agency at 1-888-695-1663.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.