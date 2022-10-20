Purple Light Nights will shine throughout November as a reminder of the ongoing need to help those facing domestic violence.
Sanctuary House, the Woodstock-based shelter for abused women and children, will shine a purple light of awareness and is asking others in the town to join the November Purple Light Nights campaign.
“For the month of November, we are encouraging the town to light it up purple to show awareness for those who have been or are still in a domestic violence situation,” says Delaney Dow of Sanctuary House.
The women’s shelter and others will host “A Purple Night, a kickoff event on Nov. 1, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Citizen Square Park in Woodstock.
The free event will feature live music performed by Aaron Corey and friends, hot drinks, refreshments and prizes.
“We will be turning the lights on at 7 p.m. and are hoping this will encourage the town to turn theirs on as well,” said Dow.
Woodstock council, at its Oct. 11 meeting, agreed to bathe the town hall in purple light in support of Sanctuary House and bring awareness to the plight of domestic abuse.
“As a local shelter in the town of Woodstock, Sanctuary Houser, whose sole mission is to educate, empower and support the female victims of abuse, we are looking to our community to participate in shining the light on this issue by the displaying of purple lights,” wrote Woodstock Sanctuary House crisis intervenor Melody Dickinson in a letter to the town.
Woodstock Mayor Art Slipp asked for a motion to support the request, which was unanimously passed council members