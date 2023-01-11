Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
EVANTUREL TOWNSHIP - Evanturel Township has some projects planned for 2023 and also will be holding discussions about other potential developments.
Reeve Derek Mundle states that the surface treating of Kap Kig Iwan Park Road, and a small section of Bryan's Road, are planned.
"Both of these projects were actually scheduled for last year, but were pushed back after consulting with potential contractors," said Mundle in an email interview.
"The new council will also have to make a decision regarding the Harman's Road bridge and whether to repair it or look at a full replacement," he continued.
The bridge was damaged in an accident on June 20, 2022, and has been closed since that time due to structural damage. Repairing the bridge, which is over 100 years old, has been estimated at approximately $225,000, while the cost of replacing the bridge has been estimated at $3.5 million, said township clerk Virginia Montminy.
"No others assets are scheduled to be replaced in 2023, but work toward replacing assets in the coming year will likely begin," said Mundle.
The township will begin succession plans, he stated, and the township will also be reviewing items related to employee compensation and retention.
The township wants to restart efforts toward obtaining a water agreement with the Town of Englehart.
"A lot of the groundwork was done in 2018, but the loss of the municipal complex, staff changes in both municipalities and the pandemic, more or less stopped any progress from continuing," he explained. "The goal is to ensure our residents have a safe, reliable source of water and potentially allow for further expansion of services to new development."
Mundle expressed satisfaction that in 2022 renovations were completed on a new location for the township municipal complex on Bryan's Road. The township lost its municipal complex on Highway 569 as the result of a fire on November 11, 2018.
"Getting our office staff moved into our newly renovated municipal complex was, by far, our biggest accomplishment (in 2022). Some efficiencies will be realized by having our staff under the same roof, but the sense of community this will foster is much more impactful," he stated.
ASSET MANAGEMENT
The township finalized its asset management plan in 2022, and Mundle, who is chair of the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board, also noted the finalization of the district-wide Community Safety and Well-Being Plan.
"Although neither has made a direct impact on day-to-day operations, both will serve as important guides going forward," he stated.
Mundle thanked outgoing councillors Mike Fricker and Henri Gravel and welcomed newcomers Gisele Belanger (deputy clerk-treasurer of the neighbouring Municipality of Charlton and Dack) and John Simmens (a past Evanturel Township councillor). They have joined incumbent councillors Barb Beachey and Rob MacPherson.
"We've always had a council that works for consensus and I have no doubt that will continue,” said the reeve.
“We continue to be part of a number of joint boards and initiatives with our neighbouring municipalities and we will continue to look for opportunities to partner and enhance services where we can."