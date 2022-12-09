The 2021 Census has now been completed and many people may be left thinking how have things changed in Saskatchewan since the last census.
Statistics Canada has provided a fact sheet specific to Saskatchewan and a few highlights may pique your interest.
Highlights on education included that 25.8 per cent of the population aged 25 to 64 had a bachelor’s degree or higher. Within the 25 to 64 age category the top field of study was business, management and public administration. Interestingly enough of the population aged 15 – 19, 80.7 per cent attended school, meaning 19.3 per cent were not in school.
Of the labour highlights, 312,775 did not work, which is 35.4 per cent. Of those that worked, 35.6 per cent, 313,995 did so full time, while another 29 per cent worked part time. Of the entire workforce in Saskatchewan, 18.4 per cent worked from home. The top three industries reported was healthcare and social assistance, retail trade, and agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting. The top three reported occupations were sales & service, trades, transport and equipment operators and business, finance administration.
Only 2.1 per cent used another language other than English at work. Commuting to work has become quite common in Saskatchewan and the average commute to work is 18.1 minutes. If you were fortunate enough to use a sustainable mode of transportation, you were part of the 7.7 per cent of the population. 84.6 per cent drove as their main mode of commuting, compared to 83.2 per cent in 2016.